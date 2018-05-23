CHURCH CALENDAR

May 25-26

— Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, located at 701 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown, will be holding a Giant Yard/Flower Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 25 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 26. Purchases will help replace the roof on our Education Building. All are invited to come.

May 27

— Greater McKoy’s Chapel Church, Inc. of Dublin will be celebrating Family and Friends at the hour of 11 a.m. The Rev. Carl Smith, pastor of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest preacher. The members encourage everyone not to miss a day of celebrating the goodness of the Lord with family and friends. They are looking forward to a great day but say others’ presences will make it even greater.

June 1

— Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office, located at 450 Smith Circle Drive in Elizabethtown, wlil host a Rebuild Evening Light Holiness Church fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by Colly ECA. On Dec. 12, 2017, the church formerly located on Airport Road in Garland was completely destroyed by fire. All proceeds will go to the Evening Light Holiness Church Building Fund. Fried fish or grilled chicken plates, complete with baked beans, cole slaw and bread will cost $8. Any additional donations accepted and appreciated. Dine in or carry out — with delivery available for 10 or more orders. For delivery, contact Dorothy McKoy at 910-588-4423 by 5 p.m. May 31.

June 2

— A Youth Fashion Show will be held in the Mt. Olive Fellowship Hall in Elizabethtown at 5 p.m. Youth of all ages will be participating and we invite others to come and participate with us. For further information, please call 910-645-4909.

June 3

— Clarkton Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church will celebrate its 65th Homecoming starting at 10 a.m. The Silence Family of Jacksonville will perform with their Southern Gospel sound and T.J. Tatum will also perform. The speaker will be the Rev. Marty Tew, World Witness director of the PFWB Missions Department in Dunn, who will share his message during the 11 a.m. service. A Homecoming meal will be served in the fellowship hall at noon. There will be no evening service on this day. Call the Rev. Charlie Tatum at 910-648-2963 or 910-991-6540 with any questions.

June 9

— A chicken and rice plate sale will by hosted by Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Bladenboro from 11 a.m. “until” as a fundraiser to benefit Jessica Allen Ludlum, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. There will also be bake sale items available. Cost is a donation.

— First Baptist Church, located at 501 Martin Street in Elizabethtown, will host its fourth annual Jesus Jam Community Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bounce houses, game truck, water slides and much, much more. We will have all sorts of games, food, booths and vendors. You can also register for Vacation Bible School at this time. Please come out and join us, there is plenty of fun to be had by all. You don’t have to be a member to participate in the event. Just come!

— The Fruit of the Spirit program will be held at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Mt. Olive AME Zion Church in Elizabethtown. Everyone is cordially invited to come fellowship and worship.

June 10

— The Steward Board of Mt. Olive AME Zion Church in Elizabethtown will have a program at 3 p.m. with guest speaker the Rev. Gregory Taylor, pastor of First Baptist Church in Bladenboro, along with his choir and congregation. We invite everyone to come & worship with us.

July 17

— The youth/children’s choir of Mt. Oliver AME Zion Church in Elizabethtown will be celebrating their first anniversary at 3 p.m. Several youth choirs will be participating. Please come and rejoice with us in songs and praises. For further information, please contact Veronica Rigans at 910-645-6493.

Out of county

• NONE LISTED

Ongoing

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8 to 11 a.m. The food pantry, “From His Table to Yours,” will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is located at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sunday’s from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, located at 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter located at 315 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown and Barbers Inn located at 410 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is now accepting registration for 2, 3 and 4 years old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located at 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins.