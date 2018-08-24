CHURCH CALENDAR

Aug. 25

• Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown, will open its clothes closet from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open 10 a.m. until noon. Personal transportation and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry.

• St. James United Holy Church, 917 Braddy Plantation Road in Council, will celebrate the anniversary of Pastor Charles Simpson at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Minister Jeremy Russ from Light of Peace Christian Church. On Sunday, the pastor’s anniversary will be celebrated during the morning service at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Benjamin Everett and choir from Wilson Chapel Baptist Church in Kenly. Dinner will be served afterward.

Aug. 26

• The deacons of Sandhills Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Men’s Day.

• Savannah Temple AME Zion Church cordially invites the public to its Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. The speaker is Savannah Temple Pastor Joyce McLaughlin. Dinner will be served immediately following the service.

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church usher and greeter anniversary will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. Guest messenger will be the Rev. K. Dwayne Parrish, pastor of Big Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Clinton. Musical ministry will be offered by the Big Piney Grove Choir. Baldwin Branch is located at 4047 N.C. 242 S.

Sept. 1-2

• Tabernacle Believers Holiness Church will celebrate Family and Friends Weekend. Saturday at 11 a.m., Linwood Cooper will be the guest speaker, Pastor Hoskins will be installed and music will be provided by Believers Mass Choir. On Sunday at 11 a.m., Chaplain Dean Myers will be the speaker and music will be provided by Trinity AME Zion Church. Lunch will be provided each day.

Oct. 11

• Carolina’s Best 2018 Finalists competition will be held at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. featuring Baldwin Branch Minister of Music Kevin Joyner. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $10 for reserved floor seating.

April 2019

• Bladen Union Baptist Church, 2224 Bladen Union Church Road, is planning its 160th anniversary celebration for April 2019. Anyone with stories, history, photos or memorabilia is encouraged to contact Pastor Gary Lucas at 910-474-2373.

OUT OF COUNTY

None submitted.

ONGOING

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins.