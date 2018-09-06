CHURCH CALENDAR

Sept. 9

• St. Luke AME Zion Church, 410 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bladenboro, will have a Homecoming celebration at 3 p.m. Guest minister will be the Rev. Stephanie L. McArthur and her choir and congregation from Clarks Chapel AME Zion Church in Tar Heel. Dinner served at 2 p.m. All are welcome. The pastor is the Rev. Hardy Ballard Jr.

Sept. 12

• New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, in the Lisbon community, will host its annual Homecoming for family and friends at its 11:15 a.m. worship service. Pastor A. Pabon and Lady G. Pabon, along with the New Hope Church family, invite the public to join them. Guest messenger for the service will be Pastor Carl A. Smith, Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Council.

Sept. 15

• The Voices of Praise at White’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church are celebrating their 32nd anniversary at 6 p.m. There is a special invitation to gospel singers along with the general public. The church is at 6838 Airport Road in the Lisbon community.

Sept. 23

• Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church, 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, celebrates 109th anniversary and homecoming. Morning worship at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Donald Thompson. At 3:30 p.m., Dr. Ronnie Clarida of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, his choir and his congregation will conduct the evening program. Dinner served between the two programs.

Sept. 29

• Power In Word Ministry will have a Teaching & Prayer Gathering from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the conference room of the Comfort Inn in Lumberton, located at 215 Wintergreen Drive, with teacher Sis Wiggins. No donation or offering is asked. Interested persons should RSVP by Sept. 15 by emailing powerinword@aol.com or by calling 843-901-1241. Any changes or cancellation will be sent by return email or phone.

Sept. 30

• Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church, 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, celebrates birthdays for the months of July, August and September.

Oct. 11

• Carolina’s Best 2018 Finalists competition will be held at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. featuring Baldwin Branch Minister of Music Kevin Joyner. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $10 for reserved floor seating.

April 2019

• Bladen Union Baptist Church, 2224 Bladen Union Church Road, is planning its 160th anniversary celebration for April 2019. Anyone with stories, history, photos or memorabilia is encouraged to contact Pastor Gary Lucas at 910-474-2373.

OUT OF COUNTY

None submitted.

ONGOING

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins. Corporate prayer takes place on Saturday mornings from 6:15-6:30 a.m.