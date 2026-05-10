McGill: Thanking the godly women in our lives

It has been said that behind every good man is a good woman. In the case of the Apostolic Missionary Timothy, the Bible tells us of the two women that were behind him.

For this week’s Mother’s Day Message, I felt led to share about two unsung heroes of the Gospel Story. They are found in II Timothy 1:5, as Paul tells Timothy, “When I call to Remembrance the unfeigned faith that is in thee, which dwelt first in thy grandmother Lois and thy mother Eunice; and I am persuaded in thee also” and then referenced in II Timothy 3:14-15, “But Continue in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them; and from a child, thou hast known the Holy Scriptures which are able to make the wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.”

Paul, who gets a bad rap for being a male chauvinist is anything but sexist when he reminds his young protégé Timothy who it was that gave him his foundation of faith. Rather than taking credit for Timothy’s youthful ministry success, the apostle Paul gives credit where credit is due, and tells of Timothy’s mother and grandmother, Lois and Eunice.

This is one of my favorite passages in all of the Bible because of its personal nature. For those of us who were blessed by the instruction and inspiration of godly Christian women in our most formidable years, it reminds us to never forget who we are and who helped us to be what God called us to be.

Much attention is given to the Virtue of the Proverbs 31 woman as well it should be. But Lois and Eunice rank among the most Valuable women of the Bible.

Paul remembers the unfeigned, unwavering, undeniable, faith of Lois and Eunice that he sees exhibited clearly in the life of Timothy. He also challenges Timothy to continually “stir up the gift of God” which he saw in him; a gift that God had used Timothy’s mother and grandmother to help him discover, develop, and demonstrate in his early years.

II Timothy 3 warns Timothy and the rest of the Christian world that would follow of the perilous, demonic last days that were ahead (II Timothy 3:1). We are instructed to be aware of the godliness of the culture, and then to always advance the godliness of the Christian and the church. Verse 14 tells us that we are to continue in the things that we have learned, knowing of whom we have learned them.

In Timothy’s case, he learned righteousness and respect from Lois and Eunice. I wonder who might be deserving of credit in our case.

Paul reminded Timothy that from a child he had known the holy scriptures. This is not something we come out of the womb inherently knowing, although I do believe there is an innate desire in our heart to know Our Creator and our Sustainer.

Paul instructed Timothy to be mindful of those whose mission it was to bring him to Faith. Those that instructed him in righteousness, through the Word of God which made him wise unto salvation through faith which is in Jesus Christ. He would go on to encourage Timothy never to waiver from these truths.

As I think back over the generations that I have witnessed in my 51 1/2 years, I’m reminded of all of the godly women who have stood strong, served with sincerity and stayed true to biblical standards of living and insisted that those under their roof followed suit. Call it old-fashioned, if you will, but I believe we need more Lois’ and Eunice’s these days.

Yes, it’s a wonderful thing for a mom or grandmother to be best friends with their daughters and granddaughters. It’s to be admired for a father to befriend his own children and grandchildren, but may I remind you, we are Called to be more than friends, we are called to be mentors, to be instructors, to be teachers leading the next generation in the things of God and with the same righteous standards that many of us have been blessed to know since we were but a child.

If you have a Lois or Eunice in your life, take time to reach out and thank them today. If you’re blessed to be a Lois or Eunice to someone in your life, take that responsibility seriously and stick to the stuff. The next generation of Timothy’s are depending on it!