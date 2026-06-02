Jones: Caniacs ready to raise Stanley Cup

Will the Stanley Cup return to Raleigh after a 20 year absence? We’ll find out over the next couple of weeks when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Vegas Golden Knights for the National Hockey League championship.

I realize Bladen County is not a hockey hot bed and I’ve never tried to ice skate, which is probably best for my long-term health. However, I really enjoy watching hockey. It’s fast and physical without a bunch of easy scoring as in basketball or very little scoring as in soccer.

I would love to see Jordan Staal lift Lord Stanley’s Cup inside Lenovo Center on June 11 following Game 5 or June 17 following Game 7.

However the series turns out, I plan to be watching from Section 304, Row C at center ice. The best-of-seven series is scheduled to open Tuesday, June 2. Lenovo Center will be rocking and the Caniacs will be very, very loud with towels waving.

I’m not much of a towel waver nor hollerer. There’s plenty of people in the arena that will take care of the noise. I observe and enjoy. Maybe it’s because spending almost 50 years as a neutral observer for a living that I just can’t get into the raucous cheering.

A lot of folks can get into the over-the-top cheering, and that’s good, although some of the words shouted by some fans leave a bit to be desired. I’m no saint and I don’t sing in the choir, but some of the comments hollered for all to hear can make you blush.

Playoff hockey is much different than regular-season hockey. Everyone is amped for the playoffs. The players hit harder and defend tougher. Scoring is more difficult. Fans are crazier.

Every call against the Hurricanes is greeted by boos and chants of “Ref, you suck,” which is much better than several years ago when chants in arenas across the country over a disputed call was “Bull****.” Of course, calls against the opponent result in “Cheaters Never Win!” when the offending player’s face is shown on the videoboard.

The Hurricanes have come close to reaching the Stanley Cup final only to fall short in the four seasons before winning the Eastern Conference championship this season. Twice they’ve been eliminated by the hated New York Rangers and twice by the Florida Panthers.

Neither the Rangers nor Panthers made the playoffs this season. The Hurricanes have looked like a Stanley Cup champion, winning 12 of 13 playoff games. Goalie Frederik Andersen has been at the top of his game.

This is the deepest, strongest, most physical Carolina team I’ve seen. Plus, as the Hurricanes prepare to play Vegas, they are healthy and should be well rested.

Vegas won both regular season contests in October, winning on the Strip 4-1, then whipping the Hurricanes 6-3 in Raleigh. That, of course, means nothing. Montreal won all three games against Carolina in the regular season, but the Hurricanes easily won the Eastern Conference championship series in five games.

This Stanley Cup final has the makings of a great series. I wouldn’t be surprised to be sitting inside Lenovo Center on June 17 for Game 7. What an amazing experience that would be.

It would be even better if head coach Rod Brind’Amour got to lift the Stanley Cup 20 years after doing so when he was the captain of the Hurricanes in 2006.

However the series turns out, it’s going to be loud, wild and fun. Perhaps, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch the Stanley Cup final in person. I won’t be hollering at the top of my lungs and will do very little towel waving, but I’ll be enjoying every moment.

Let’s drop the puck!