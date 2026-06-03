Jones: You couldn’t do that in Clarkton

In 1921 you would be fined up to $5 by the Town of Clarkton if you were found to be ringing or causing to be rung any bell after “ten o’clock at night,” except as a fire alarm.

That is among the laws and ordinances adopted by the Town in 1921 to make sure its citizens stayed on the straight and narrow.

The list was reprinted in Clarkton’s 165th Anniversary Celebration booklet, a 32-page historical reference handed out on Memorial Day during the Spring Meet on Railroad Street.

The booklet looks back at Clarkton’s beginnings, features some of its most well-known citizens and sports figures and is filled with maps and pictures. Former Clarkton residents Len Clark and Alan Johnson led the project.

Copies of the booklet are available at the Clarkton Public Library and Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown.

While the historical information is interesting, it’s those laws and ordinances that caught my attention. Here’s a few more:

• Any person found lying drunk on the streets or public places, or any person guilty of riotous or disorderly conduct in the town shall pay a fine not to exceed $5.

• Any person allowing in his house or place of business tumultuous or disorderly conduct without trying to suppress same, or any person who shall refuse to aid an officer to make an arrest when called upon by an officer, shall pay a fine not exceeding $10.

• Any lewd woman who shall loiter upon the streets in an indecent dress or unbecoming dress or who shall be guilty of soliciting upon any streets, or any person or persons harboring such characters, shall, upon conviction, pay a penalty not exceeding $10.

• Any person who shall ride or drive a horse, mule or automobile at a speed exceeding 10 mph should, upon conviction, pay a fine not exceeding $5. (How could that be proven? Was radar a thing in the roaring ‘20s?)

• Trains blocking at crossings more than five minutes, employees in charge shall pay $5 for each offense.

If you didn’t pay the fine, the Town had ways of dealing with you.

• Any person convicted of violating any of these ordinances and adjudged to pay a fine and refuses, neglects or is unable to pay shall work on the streets or other public works at the rate of 50 cents per day under the direction of the Street Overseer until the full amount of the fine and costs of prosecution is paid, or may be imprisoned for 20 days in the town “callaboose.”

Other news and notes:

• Bladen County Educational Foundation’s 13th annual Jail-A-Thon raised about $8,200, according to treasurer David Wall. The event was held April 23 and raises money to help support students and educators in Bladen County public schools. The organization has raised more than $80,000 over the years. Congratulations to all involved and thanks to those folks willing to be “arrested.” For the record, all made “bail” and were released on their own recognizance until next year’s Jail-A-Thon.

By the way, if you’re interested in joining the Foundation, call Wall at 910-862-1488. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month during the school year at the Bladen County Board of Education.

• Tip of the hat to all those involved in organizing the White Lake Water Festival and Clarkton’s Memorial Day parade and Spring Meet on Railroad Street. Fantastic community events.

• Next up, Dublin’s Peanut Festival in mid-September and Bladenboro’s Beast Fest in late October. Plan accordingly.

• Remember the White Lake Airport off U.S. 701 as you enter town? It’s overgrown with trees now. It was used for concerts at times and, I’m fairly certain, early Water Festival activities were held there.

• Couple of upcoming events:

Relay for Life of Bladen County’s walk is set for Saturday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Elizabethtown Middle School. Anyone walk the entire 12 hours?

The Jim and Sue Schultz Foundation’s Prime Rib Dinner is Thursday, June 11 at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery and the golf tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake is Friday, June 12.