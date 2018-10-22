Editorial: Industry changes haven’t altered our core mission for the readers

Saying thank you is not quite enough, that we realize. But we do sincerely mean that for all of our readers.

We’ve had our dilemmas around Hurricane Florence — a balky air system finally giving out before she arrived, her rain displacing us after she lollygagged into our paradise otherwise known as southeastern North Carolina.

And displacement would be times two. She got our office and our printing facility.

Readers are loyal. They’ve not strayed, they’ve made sure we were still coming, and we’ve done our best to deliver. We’re approaching the end of National Newspaper Week, and on this occasion we’re here to say thanks.

The celebration has been ongoing for 78 years now. It started when newspapers including this one were in our heyday, before they said television would be our death, or the internet for that matter. Interestingly enough, some will read this on the internet.

In fact, more people read us now than ever before. There’s a solid reason, too. Journalism, in its truest form, matters more today than ever.

We have the power to inform, entertain and to connect. We want our community to be successful in all that it does, from the jobs people can work to the schools our children can attend to the recreational activities we all enjoy. We all like the good life, no matter how each of us might define it.

We strive to be the best source of trusted news and information. We want to get it right, serving as a voice for the public good.

Has our industry changed? You betcha! Just like any other that can be named. Quite likely, a fair share of those changes are not even noticed by readers.

We’re leaner in staff and watch our expenses more closely. We search and find ways to be more efficient; after all, we are a profitable business that wants to stay that way.

Technology changed, and we’re rolling along changing with it as well. Some things were unthinkable not so very long ago — like the ability to file a story or photo from just about anywhere, provided we have cellular reception.

The generation that knows only a world that has instant communication to everyone via an electronic device might not be attached to the feel of a newspaper, but they do want to be informed. And our core mission hasn’t wavered in that regard.

We’re still the source for news and information. We give analysis and depth. We bring the quality that is desired, not the random off-the-top take that may or may not have a sound foundation. We will stand by our work.

Readers have been good to us, and we do appreciate it. As National Newspaper Week closes on Saturday, be assured we’re open and thriving. And we can’t thank you enough.