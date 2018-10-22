Editorial: User beware! What Facebook doesn’t tell us can be of harm

Facebook took another black eye last week. For most of its 2 billion users, it will hardly matter.

We urge everyone to take note and proceed with caution. Future moments of asking “Where were the red flags?” have already happened.

Last week’s lawsuit filed in California against the media giant says it knew more than a year before its 2016 reveal there were problems with how it measured viewership of video ads. Facebook denies the claims.

It matters because marketers pay Facebook’s bills. Spending in the U.S. on online video ads is increasing, this year to an estimated $27.8 billion. Facebook will account for about one-fourth.

It also matters from a journalism standpoint. Publishers reducing staff in the last decade have made decisions in part because of trends — or in this case, a perceived trend. Good people lost their jobs, and some decision-makers might have been influenced by less than accurate information. Industry job losses were already happening; this didn’t help.

Readers — our audiences — are the losers. The “Fourth Estate,” an informed citizen in our democracy, was harmed.

Questions about Facebook’s practices had come from several advertisers by July 2015. The following April, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told BuzzFeed, “We’re entering this new golden age of video. I wouldn’t be surprised if you fast-forward five years and most of the content that people see on Facebook and are sharing on a day-to-day basis is video.”

Two months later, a Facebook executive at a Fortune conference said video was overtaking text as the best way to tell stories. He suggested five years before it would be all video. About the same time, an engineering manager said there was no progress on the questions from advertisers a year earlier.

Rest assured, video is an excellent way to tell stories. But it is far from the only way. Text, through context and analysis in its presentation, has long been and will continue to be valued. There is good in the differences.

The Wall Street Journal, in September 2016, said the company “vastly overestimated average viewing time for video ads on its platform for two years” by 60 to 80 percent. News organizations had already reacted with shifts in resources.

Facebook told us about 10 months ago using social media can be bad for our emotional health, albeit with the caveat only passive consumption is bad. In other words, put more into Facebook to drive its traffic and ad revenue, and it’s all good.

The media giant has deprioritized news content for users and structured a ranking of news outlets. How it did it is cloaked in darkness. That’s unacceptable.

Facebook has been scrutinized for privacy, role in the workplace, psychological effects and its tactics. Yet it is still 2 billion strong.

Facebook isn’t going anywhere. But for all of us, it should be user beware.