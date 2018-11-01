Editorial: Act responsibly; go to the polls, cast your ballot Election Day

Perhaps you’ve already gone to the Elizabethtown Public Library and cast your vote.

If so, we are pleased. If not, there’s still time. Even if not registered.

Early voting runs through Saturday, and those not registered can do so at the polling place. After 1 p.m. Saturday, only registered voters can cast a ballot on Tuesday.

These are the midterms, so named because we vote in the middle of the four-year term of the man in the White House. There’s a lot at stake for Bladen County, with elections that affect us in the county, regionally and on the state and national level.

In Bladen County, there are a dozen races. Half are uncontested, but the duals do include two county commissioner seats and the office of sheriff.

There are six referenda placed in front of us by the General Assembly. Among them is the hot-button issue of whether we should show photo identification when we vote, as we do with most everything else where we need to be identified by a stranger for something important.

The volume of contested races shouldn’t be the issue for us when we decide if we’re going to vote. Nor should the weather or any other lame excuse for that matter.

No, we need to vote because it is our right. It is among the best things about living in America, and it is not to be taken for granted. More than 200 years ago, after all, we killed for it!

The system isn’t perfect, and not everyone will be happy come Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. If those elected should fail, it will be our responsibility to call them out and let them know.

Similarly, when they do well, we need to also let them know that.

Unfortunately, that’s not happening too often these days. It is not necessarily because politicians are not doing well, or to our liking; rather, it’s a general apathy toward praise that has enveloped our 21st century life.

Complaints are much easier to hear. And, apparently, to give as well.

Remember the rule as the time draws near. Those who fail to cast a vote dare not to cast a stone toward those who represent them.

Let’s act responsibly. Go out and vote.

These are important times in Bladen County. The recovery from Hurricane Matthew two years ago could hardly be considered complete, and now we’ve got Florence. Water in the Cape Fear River has made news more than we would like this year, both from the hurricane and Chemours. White Lake has had problems.

And that’s just a sample.

The candidates before us believe they can help. For simply saying they’re willing to put their name out there and try, we thank them.

The next act of responsibility is ours. See you at the polls.