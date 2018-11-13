Before we get swept away in Christmas hubbub, let’s pause for one swinging good time downtown in Elizabethtown.

The Pork & Beats Festival was a worthy success in its maiden run last November. We’re not surprised. Somewhat a reincarnation of a festival tribute to swine here about a quarter century ago, the idea of Mike Shaw and the efforts of many seems like a no-brainer for any number of North Carolina communities.

Thankfully, we have it.

Barbecue is North Carolina, no doubt about that. The far-fetched idea of our state hosting a second college football bowl game and not in the metropolis of Charlotte or Raleigh is one thing; that a drive down U.S. 264 toward Greenville includes Bar-B-Q Bowl 2020 billboards is quite another.

That little endeavor will take a lot more than our Saturday shindig, but we’re all in favor of both.

Celebrating barbecue and North Carolina? It’s a no-brainer.

There’s a heck of an argument, perhaps never to be settled, on whether the style in the western part of the state is best or if that distinction lies with the eastern part of the state. In other words, we have the pride for what we do statewide, and we’ll argue to the death about how to do it right on top of that.

Regardless of which, both sides know barbecue is a noun. We can’t say the same for folks beyond the state border. Tsk, tsk.

Hog farming provides 46,000 jobs and is an $11 billion industry in our state. In our neck of the woods, we’ve got plenty of friends and neighbors we see at church, in the grocery store and at ball games benefiting from this Old North State staple.

Add to that, there’s few among us who haven’t been to a pig pickin’ for any number of special occasions.

Yes, this fits. And why not Elizabethtown?

The Cape Fear Farmer’s Market becomes ground zero as we welcome the world to our slice of paradise.

There’ll be competition for cooking barbecue, plus a car show, cloggers, disc golf, skateboard competition and plenty of vendors. Inflatables will provide the jumping spots attracting scores of youngsters.

And the beats will come from the Blackwater Rhythm and Blues band in a free concert. Based in Clarkton, they’ll bring Carolinas beach music, blues and funk to the stage.

Smithfield Foods, Prestage Farms, Badcock & More, Four County Electric Membership Corp. and the town of Elizabethtown are stepping up in sponsorships. Tell ’em “Thanks!” next time you see their people.

We’ll be swept up in Thanksgiving next week, then Black Friday, Shop Local Saturday, Christmas parades and the rush of holiday parties.

But for this weekend, we’ll pause, with a simple plan.

Pork, and the beats of Blackwater.

See you Saturday.