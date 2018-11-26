Editorial: Hardin, Davis set the example we all should be following

Ashley Hardin and Gaye Davis are at rival high schools with contrasting roles at each.

Hardin is a senior at East Bladen, Davis is a teacher and coach at West Bladen. They don’t meet on the courts and playing fields, but their ideals in life do meet for the benefit of others.

Each was honored this fall for what they do to make Bladen County a better place to call home. They set an example for all of us, and more than just being proud of them and how they represent us, we would do well to follow their lead.

Hardin received distinction with the Carolina Panthers Community Captain Award. Perspective would take into account there are only 10 selections across both North and South Carolina from more than a quarter-million student-athletes playing in the two states.

Hardin’s goals include furthering her education at UNC Wilmington or East Carolina in nursing, and having “the ability to wake up and help someone else, to save a life.”

She plays tennis, basketball and soccer for East Bladen with considerable success in each, and is quick to point out that being a part of a team is significant in being considered for the award. She’s active in her church, volunteered during hurricanes Matthew and Florence, and was thought highly enough by classmates to have a spot in the homecoming court.

Davis not only won an award, but her name goes down as the first. The Donate Life NC Hero Award is given by Donate Life North Carolina, a nonprofit promoting awareness of organ donation.

She’s always had the red heart on her driver’s license, and within the last two years found herself in a position to increase her impact. She’s spoken to community groups and students at West Bladen rallied with her through registration drives, bulletin boards, health fairs and T-shirts.

“The real heroes are those who have given the ultimate sacrifice — their organs,” Davis said.

As a volleyball coach, she strives to help her entire team operate cohesively. Roles evolve, and it comes through building the team before self.

Hardin and Davis made choices to help others because they believe it’s the right thing to do. The awards they’ve received were never on the radar. Hardin hadn’t heard of it before this fall, long after her genuine nature showed in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, and Davis got her impetus at a workshop two years ago.

These are two examples of the best of Bladen County. It’s not about them; rather, it’s about someone else and perhaps someone they don’t even know.

As Davis said, “It’s our obligation to help everybody we can.”

That they do.