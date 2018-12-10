Our collective heart has been warmed.

Donations are still coming in for the Empty Stocking Fund, and the Bladen Journal and the people of this community who can use the help offer a sincere thanks.

We are grateful. And there’s still time to contribute.

This endeavor began years ago. It’s a way for the newspaper to be a community partner, to do what we can to help. We try 365 days a year, providing news and information as the county’s oldest and most trusted source.

The Department of Social Services and Leinwand’s on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown have been terrific this year. The DSS is accepting the applications, going through them to enable the Empty Stocking Fund to provide needed assistance. Ricky Leinwand, a longtime partner of the endeavor, has provided unwavering guidance — and we’re pretty sure he’s got some North Pole magic in him.

We love the Christmas season. The lights seem to twinkle a little bit differently no matter where we see them. The colors are resplendent, and we’re not sure if that’s all the new fancy high definition gadgetry or something else. We don’t believe it to be age because Christmas turns us all into a bunch of little kids.

The carols we sing haven’t all been around forever, strange as that might seem to the generations among us. But their words and meaning are ingrained, every bit as much as the familiarity of the melodies.

Traditions evolve at this time of year. It happens naturally as our families change, our adult children adding special loved ones as they get older and beginning to create families themselves.

Some new things come around that give us places to go and see; other happenings are natural parts of the calendar, like church cantatas and the lights at Lu Mil, or that particular Griswold spot in the neighborhood.

All these usually bring a smile to our faces.

We know, too, that Christmas isn’t always a festive and transformative time for everyone. Hardships exist, and this season can sometimes cause strain and stress. Those in difficult situations may not speak of what they lack; they’re just looking to get through.

In the case of many parents, it’s a time to protect their children and not let them feel any different than their peers. That can be difficult.

And that’s where the Empty Stocking Fund can help.

Keep in mind, the size of the gift is not what is important. Equal sacrifice doesn’t mean equal zeroes on the end of a check.

Whether it is a small group of friends who work together, a family looking to help another, a business that cares and wants to show it, or anyone with a heart for children at Christmas, we hope that the Empty Stocking Fund will be a consideration for your benevolence.