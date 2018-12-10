This week, we’re expected to learn who will succeed Dr. William Findt as president at Bladen Community College.

Trustees have made their choice, and the state board for community colleges will render its decision. We’re paraphrasing, but those involved in the process have said there’s not a bad choice of the four finalists.

Match that with what Jeff Kornegay, the college’s executive vice president, said at Thursday’s retirement reception for Findt.

“All of the candidates said this is a choice place to work,” he said.

In an evening that rightly lauded the leadership and vision of Findt, we’re left to somehow imagine something over the moon for that sweet spot on N.C. 41 that is Bladen Community College.

We’re pointed to such high aspirations by the gentleman who is retiring.

Findt was ahead of the curve too many times to count. Whatever might have been working well at the college, he had a way to improve or enhance it. If something wasn’t working well, Findt had a potential solution.

He hit a lot of home runs as a change agent.

Change equates to growth, Kornegay said in reflection. And the college’s half-century of service to county residents from all walks of life is arguably at its peak as Findt steps away.

We love the golf encouragement for how to rake a sand trap: leave it better than you found it.

That’s what speakers said, and that’s what those who have been through the college campus in the last decade will say, about what Findt has done.

Smiling and gracious, there are few if any strangers to him. He connects people and places instantly.

Findt has been as comfortable in a close setting as he is making that big-picture view. He builds relationships himself, and he multiplies that for the college. Hence, it was no surprise one of his favorite interests — the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy — had come with a formal offering of thanks on his special evening.

Findt’s smile and the twinkle in his eyes as he went through the Trooping of the Line for the 6th Corps of Cadets spoke volumes.

We’d only be guessing if we suggested what Bladen Community College’s new president will accomplish. So many variables impact decisions, and the goals upon which they are built.

But just imagine — if the new president lifts the college as Findt has, if there is vision that not everyone can see but everyone will trust and go for, if the college in this next tenure is left better than found … how great will things be for Bladen Community College?

Findt set the bar high. We’re not looking to see the next president fill his shoes; rather, we’re hoping their new pair set just as ambitious a pace, and continue to increase the success of the institution.