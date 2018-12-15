How’s that Christmas party tour going?

We ask because we care. Truly, we do.

So with less than three weeks before, dare we say, a new year has arrived, why not go ahead and get going now?

Where? Why, to the front of the healthy line.

We’re not here to spoil the fun and frolic of these last days before Christmas. Oh, no, there are too many good treats.

There’s no need to hurt anyone’s feelings by declining breakfast sweets brought to Sunday school class. There’s no need to offer the fake smile and lame excuse when the office staff has brought in cookies or cakes or any other sugary treats that makes us wonder, “Why don’t these folks do this at other times during the year? They’re good cooks!”

Nope, we’re not suggesting for one minute that all of that has to be turned down, ran from, or otherwise avoided.

We suggest moderation, and we offer one other suggestion. Be ahead of the curve when everyone else resolves in three weeks to start getting healthy, to get to a gym, or pledges to start walking each day.

“Got to lose some pounds,” will be the tired refrain.

“Oh, buddy, those parties were something. And then we went to grandma’s for Christmas dinner.”

We know the routine. We’re been there, and will be again.

So with better than two weeks left in the calendar year, the challenge is to get ahead. Make the goals as you wish — modest or bold, but we do recommend something within reach.

Most people who study such percentages would say that setting an unattainable goal is worthless, and serves as nothing more than a way to easily be defeated.

We don’t want that for anyone. Rather, we hope to see everyone succeed.

Let’s be honest. The commercialization of the holidays is beyond what can be imagined. People are paid good money to make it that way. And that rolls most everything forward into “more.”

More is better, we’re led to believe.

Well, not always. Not necessarily when it comes to the food overload of the holidays, and also not necessarily when it comes to establishing a workout routine.

Balanced is the key.

We can blame anything and everything around us, but ultimately we have the choice as to how we go through the party tours, and the office goodies and what we do health-wise when no one might be looking.

There’ll be some tension over the next couple of weeks for many of us. Working out, be it just a walk or something more vigorous, is a great way to combat the stress.

Keep it simple — get the cardio going, establish a routine, and build upon it as able.

Enjoy the goodies of the Christmas season, and get a head start on a healthy new year.