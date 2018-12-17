We’re no longer convinced there will be more nuisance lawsuits against Smithfield Foods and the hog industry.

Originally, we were told there would be 26. Some involved the same farms; for example, those with ties to HD3 Farms of the Carolinas that is based in Elizabethtown.

After the first three, there was no reason for the Texas lawyer who rounded up the plaintiffs over a four-year span to stop. Juries awarded $549.25 million in damages, a figure capped by North Carolina punitive damages law at $97.88 million.

Punitive damage is where the money is in these proceedings. And there was none in the fourth trial that ended Thursday in a Raleigh federal courtroom.

Just a compensatory $100 each to four plaintiffs, $1,000 each to two others, and $25,000 and $75,000 to the other two, respectively.

Michael Kaeske, the aforementioned attorney, won for his clients. And he lost.

This trial had a different judge, and according to published reports, a completely different feel as a result. Judge Earl Britt was out, Judge David Faber was in, and four of seven exhibits for the punitive phase of the trial were also out.

With a lack of evidence, Faber shut it down.

The next trial is scheduled for January, and it’ll be the Joey Carter Farm of Beulaville back up for its second at-bat if it goes through.

After a jury awarded $473.5 million in damages to Pender County neighbors of Greenwood Livestock LLC, of which $450 million was in punitive damages, there were settlement talks for the remaining cases. Expect more, given the last outcome.

Our prediction is the sides won’t get anything done before Christmas, a delay to the end of January or even into February might be announced, and then we’ll see a settlement.

Whatever hurdle the two sides couldn’t clear this fall, it just got lowered for each.

Britt could return, and if so that won’t be a good sign for the hog industry. The octogenarian dealt with a bad back through the first three cases, and the lawyers for Smithfield Foods dealt with setback after setback in defense, so much so that new blood in representation was brought to the fight.

Faber is scheduled for at least one more case, and could get more at the discretion of Chief Judge Roger Gregory of the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia. We’ve also yet to hear about the appeals of the first three cases, only that Britt’s far-reaching gag order was out of bounds.

Kaeske and plaintiffs, once seemingly cruising, now have something to think about.

Smithfield already did. We still don’t know if the move to cover lagoons was directly or indirectly aligned with settlement talks.

Plaintiffs are 4-0. But short of an announcement on all three appeals being upheld, a settlement would now appear more likely than a fifth trial.