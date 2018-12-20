Editorial: Generosity of our people overflows, helps others

Friends in our wonderful community have stepped up, with the Empty Stocking Fund of which the Bladen Journal is a part and with several other charitable endeavors this Christmas season.

We couldn’t be more proud of what this represents and says about our community. There will always be parts of life around us that are not what we would wish for, even on our worst enemy, but the warm hearts that have shared with those in need remind us of the goodness that exists in Bladen County.

The Empty Stocking Fund helps children under the age of 18. Some have lost a parent to death in the days since Hurricane Florence hammered our region. Others lost all or most everything in the storm.

We heard from several applicants about job losses. Others are dealing with family members that have cancer, or are disabled and cannot work.

A message from those helped to those who gave was simple. “Thank you” they said, over and over. “This is a blessing,” they said.

Yes, Bladen County people helping Bladen County people is a blessing indeed.

We know the following are people our readers know, and we would ask everyone to be intentional to share a word of thanks or encouragement. They shared with others, and the children of our county will smile.

The Empty Stocking Fund is grateful to families and individuals: the annual Cain Family Dinner, Teressa McKoy, Gwen and Kenneth Thompson, Andrew Petitt, Cephus Beatty, Elizabeth and Paul Albritton, Charles DeVane, John T. Cox, and Laurie and Richard Smith.

Civic organizations came to see us: Wayne Dove and the Classic Cruisers Car Club, and the Clarkton Lions Club.

Businesses shared, to include Kinlaw Farm, State Employees, Star Telephone and SP Tech.

Houses of worship shared blessings, coming in the names of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Beth Car Presbyterian Church and the Beth Car Women’s Church. And we were visited by the good folks with Trinity Methodist Men’s Club, with Lee and Hobby Greene representing them.

And let us not forget and appreciate the gifts from an anonymous donor, and another who wished to just be a friend.

The lives of Lisa K. Newman and Madeline Stout were remembered in these gifts.

All gave something, and as a result there are and will be big smiles around Bladen County.

The Bladen Journal extends sincere thanks to Jill Sampson and the staff at the Department of Social Services, and to Ricky Leinwand and his staff at Leinwand’s. The Empty Stocking Fund doesn’t happen without these folks.

And it doesn’t happen without the generous gifts.

From our family at the newspaper to yours, we say “Thanks!” and wish all a very “Merry Christmas!”