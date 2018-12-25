Christmas Day has arrived, and thousands in Bladen County and billions around the world are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

In the Christian liturgical calendar, the Advent closes and the 12 days of Christmastide begin.

This is a most wonderful time of the year for many of us.

We visit our houses of worship and delight in the spectacles unfolding before us. Children are anxious, their few years on this Earth knowing what we have taught them about the season. They feel an excitement, and adults try and relay the true meaning for it.

We see the nativity scene, all ages of our friends and neighbors singing, and special greenery often highlighted by the flicker of candles. It is a warm invite, just as Christ is to us.

We also see the hustle and bustle this time of year as we make our way in and near shopping areas. The sales and impulse-buy attractions are littered throughout, and we carefully consider just the right package for each of our loved ones.

In our neighborhoods, we see homes illuminated. Some have colored lights, others a spotlight on a particular decoration. They’re all aglow, festive and inviting to special guests.

Neighbors and strangers seem to give an extra-friendly smile and wave this time of year. It doesn’t matter the differences of the past 12 months; this is a time for love, to share in the warmth of the greatest story we know.

We encourage everyone, as able, to gather with family and friends and receive strength in their faith as we recall why we celebrate.

“And the angel said unto them, ‘Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.

‘For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.

And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.’

And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.’

And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, ‘Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.’

And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.

And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child.

And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds.”