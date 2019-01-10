At times a bickering ol’ bunch, the commissioners of Bladen County were anything but after a report Monday night from Dean Morris.

We were satisfied with the news as well.

And like Morris and the commissioners, we realize there’s ongoing work to be done.

Morris is the director of Soil and Water Conservation. That means when it comes to the many streams and rivers and swamps that occupy parts of our beautiful county, he’s the guy helping oversee keeping them that way.

He’s sharp, too. Appearing before the commissioners in regular intervals, he quite often might be asked a question for which he didn’t know was coming. Yet he seems to always have the answers, or at the very least can assure he can get it.

Granted, his responses don’t always please everyone. See: Beavers, as in the problems that have plagued the county forever. But we trust him, that with what he has to work with, he’s absolutely doing his best.

The satisfied smiles on this night came during and following the approval of stream debris removal projects. Our waterways were clogged prior to Hurricane Florence, and we lament more couldn’t be done to have them cleared earlier.

Some of these projects, we were told, were about to happen at about the same time the storm arrived. Bad timing for us. Or, good timing in that now the storm has passed and several of our waterways are going to get a good cleansing.

So much of what floated during and after Florence that shouldn’t have, and is perhaps now misplaced, will be remedied in the near future.

What about the adjacent counties to Bladen? Good news there, too. Our border neighbors are working in conjunction.

Morris said work on the Big Swamp is ongoing and near completion. Crews started on the lower end and have worked toward Bladenboro, dealing with the hurricane and a lot of high water.

Even after Florence, the fall and beginning of winter have been wet.

Commissioners also approved contracts for the lower Black River, Cypress Creek, Brown Marsh Swamp, upper Black River, lower South River, Browns Creek, Carvers Creek, Horse Pen Creek in the East Arcadia community, upper South River, and Ellis Creek and Harrison Creek in the White Oak community.

The total amount of the projects, all using state money with an application going through for federal funds, is just north of three-quarters of a million dollars.

And, even more good news for fiscal watchdogs, Morris repeatedly said bids were within range.

There are more waterways to cleanse, and more money will help.

The work doesn’t come with a guarantee, mind you. Mother Nature operates as she wishes, hurricanes and all. We know there will be another one.

When it does happen, our hope like everyone else is that water can flow as intended.

Meantime, we applaud nice work by Morris and Bladen County commissioners.