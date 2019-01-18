Whether Carol Folt was right is mostly irrelevant. She’s rightfully on the way out and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is right back where it was before she was hired as chancellor replacing Holden Thorp.

The state’s flagship university is trying to find its way from another embarrassment.

Honestly, how many more times?

UNC shouldn’t have the black eyes, the legal bills or the strange optics that have become the norm rather than the exception in the 21st century. Poor decisions had already left the school’s integrity questioned; now its soon-to-be former leader has joined the mindset of those who took the law into their own hands.

No matter the opinion of whether a statue erected in 1913 should still stand, we cannot condone unlawful acts. That’s how Silent Sam went down, and that’s how Folt goes out.

We’re not even remotely close to believing her resignation and the removal of what was left of the statue’s site on the university quad were not intertwined.

That her orders were to have it done at night is appropriate. Darkness has been at UNC for quite some time, in particular since Julius Nyang’oro and Debbie Crowder enabled 3,100 students to take nonexistent classes over an 18-year period.

Academic fraud and improper benefits to the football program, brought to light at the beginning of this decade, were just the tip of the iceberg. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools issued probation, putting federal funding and support to the nation’s oldest public university at risk. The NCAA meekly wobbled into investigations for rules violations.

The university spent millions on defense litigation and public relations spin doctors. Thorp, chancellor from 2008 to 2013, was booted and Folt brought in to restore the university’s good name.

Lessons are not easily learned in Chapel Hill. The football program was slammed with suspensions before this season because players sold their gear.

Perhaps if the university had taught acceptance of responsibility instead of litigation to the death for its 18 years of hollow diplomas things would have been different. We’ll never know.

Overcoming Silent Sam, and past academic and athletic department missteps weren’t the only challenges for Folt. There was also the General Assembly’s House Bill 2, the bathroom legislation that led to UNC being sued by a transgender employee.

Folt surely knew that going against the law, removing what was left of the statue’s site, would burn state lawmakers as well as the Board of Governors. There would be no survival of such a move, and yet she believed in her heart it was right for the sake of the university.

What we know today is UNC needs a leader, one capable of moving the university of the people where Thorp and Folt could not — out of the shadows of turmoil, back to a place that binds us as no other.