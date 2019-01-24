Editorial: Judge makes the right call; new board has authority

Next week we will expect to see a new state Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement seated. Perhaps we’ll then be closer to having the northern half of Bladen County represented in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Our county’s political underbelly has been shown to the nation. It’s dirty. Who did what and when, and just how many are involved — count us among the many wanting to know.

There’s a lot of posturing going on, a right fair amount of finger-pointing as well. We’ve pleaded previously for extensive cleanup, an ability to restore confidence in Bladen County’s elections. We stand by that, wishing to know that all in elected office now are there legitimately and those who will come in the years ahead will do so through a fair process.

The Rev. Mark Harris and Dan McCready have battled long and hard for the 9th District seat. Harris has probably thrown his last Hail Mary in the fight, a lawsuit asking a court to declare him the winner.

We applaud the decision of Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway. He rejected the lawsuit, saying the elections board rather than the court “will be in the best position to weigh the factual and legal issues” to conclude the rightful winner.

For the sake of full disclosure, we’ll point out Harris is a Republican, McCready a Democrat and Ridgeway a Democrat. And we do not believe politics influenced Ridgeway’s decision.

He was appointed senior resident judge in Wake County by Chief Justice Mark Martin, a Republican who said of that choice in September 2017, “Judge Ridgeway has served with distinction as a Superior Court judge, dispensing fair and impartial justice without regard to the political implications of his decisions.”

He succeeded the highly regarded Judge Donald Stephens, a Democrat appointed by then-Gov. Jim Hunt in 1984. In addition to some high-profile murder cases involving spouses, he’s remembered for presiding over political corruption trials of former Commissioner of Agriculture Meg Scott Phipps and House Speaker Jim Black.

Yes, Democrats all. And in other words, through decades we have asked our judges to be fair and impartial on all accounts, to include politics, and we saw that in Stephens and we expected nothing less from Ridgeway.

We don’t have a dog in the fight between Harris and McCready — the Bladen Journal doesn’t endorse candidates. Voters have the responsibility to gain information and make the choices.

We do have a stake in what plays out in our district. We definitely need to see this investigation completed, and then to figure out the next step based on what is discovered.

Until then, we must wait.

With no representation in Washington, we are all victims to the activities that raised these allegations of fraud.

Our hope is for justice to be served.