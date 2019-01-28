Americans might not be able to name all their freedoms assured by the First Amendment, but we sure have strong opinions when those issues come forward in our lives.

That’s the bottom line of the most recent survey by the First Amendment Center of the Freedom Forum Institute. Each year since 1997 it has conducted an annual survey, in partnership with applied research company Fors Marsh Group.

Over two decades, our changing attitudes toward core freedoms have been reflected in the studies.

Our freedoms in the First Amendment are related to our speech, the press, religion, petition and assembly. Specifically, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

It’s worth noting because there will be a large public display Friday in Bladen County. Rise Up – Shut It Down, a group based out of Florida, fights for the rights of animals. They’ll be coming to one of our county’s largest employers, Smithfield Foods on N.C. 87 in Tar Heel.

This is the world’s largest slaughtering plant, capable of handling 35,000 hogs in a day. It employs 4,400.

Our hope is for a day and night of peaceful activity.

A year ago, the group came to protest and lawmen numbering more than six dozen from four counties and the State Highway Patrol did their best to handle the activity. When protestors got too close to the 18-wheelers coming to the plant, they were asked to move.

It didn’t go well, according to reports. At least a dozen were arrested.

Rise Up’s page on Facebook says the intent is to protest peacefully this week. Those who would do otherwise should not come to help them, a post makes clear.

We recognize the passion involved in this debate, one that will unfold another chapter on one of the county’s busiest highways. We’ve staked our position with the farmers, too.

Today we pause to assure our support of this group’s right to protest. This is the American way, to advocate a position and be willing to acknowledge those whose position is exactly opposite.

If we cannot do this, then we have no right to claim the land of the free.

We believe the protestors will return here again, and that they will go elsewhere to spread their message. We also believe Smithfield Foods will continue its operations for many years to come.

Friday, we anticipate seeing a couple hundred people speaking out against them in a very public display. Whether it is a politician, a corporation or industry, or someone else, this is America, and they have every right.