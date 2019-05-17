Editorial: Project could eventually be a life-saver in Kelly

Voices quivered. Eyes, in some cases, were red either from tears, intensity of frustration or both.

It was a Tuesday night in Kelly, the small community of about 200 — and really just about every one of them — packed into the church by the highway, the Centerville Baptist Church just around the curve from where so many gathered to play or watch ball games in their youth.

They were together in the direst of circumstances.

Kelly is along the Cape Fear River, a mighty force when full of water as it has been several times following hurricanes. Following a flood in 1945, caused by tropical storms off the North Carolina coast, an earthen dam of 14.3 miles was built to protect the community.

It really has been a life-saver, that is until things didn’t go so well in maintaining it.

Storms didn’t always come as frequently as they did in a modern-day span of 23 months, when first Matthew in October 2016 and Florence in September 2018 sent the river over its banks. Over the decades when storms were less frequent, or not as severe, some amount of letting down the guard happened.

It got to a point where the board overseeing it from the Lyons Swamp Drainage and Levee District wasn’t even fully known, and certainly wasn’t taking steps needed to maintain the dike. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, after warnings, pulled its connection.

Then came the floods. And the destruction. And tears.

On a Tuesday night in that small church, prayer was shared and opinions were plenty. The blame was part of the conversation, but so too was the forward thinking to be resilient and find a solution.

If only a miracle could happen.

Make no mistake, that miracle is yet to come. The dike has more than a dozen breaches, but the effort is tremendous in trying to find a way to restore protection.

They’ll ask for no credit, but Charles Ray Peterson, Greg Martin, Bradley Kinlaw and members of the rejuvenated levee board are pushing with all their might — every bit as strong as when the river pushed through its banks. Peterson is the county commissioners chairman, Martin the county manager and Kinlaw the director of Emergency Services working his final shift in Bladen County today before heading to Harnett County for a new job.

Peterson says he isn’t sure where the idea hatched to pursue the Innovative Readiness Training Project. But for now, all of Kelly is prayerful and hopeful it becomes reality.

Once the application is finalized and sent in, that “best shot” as Peterson described it will be bathed in the hopes and faith of a loving community.

These are uncomfortable times in Kelly. The Scriptures tell us getting uncomfortable is often the first step.

They also tell us miracles do happen.

We’re praying.