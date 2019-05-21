Time is drawing near, and your voice is sought.

Bladen County commissioners have met twice in planning retreats, they’ve been visited by congressional representation for a bit of a “lay of the land” type discussion and those always include talk about money, and they’ve met twice specifically about the fiscal year budget that begins July 1.

They’re deciding now how to spend our tax dollars in the next 12 months.

So when the board sets its public hearing for the budget, and that could well be in place by the time this is read, commissioners are going to be counting on their constituents. We urge anyone who cares about how government spends their money to be present, and to share concerns.

After all, the commissioners are counting on everyone for that.

The budget is our county’s financial plan. It is an official document, binding, and the commissioners and department heads are expected to stick with it when it comes to spending. When proposed, it will reflect the county’s stated vision of “providing customer focused county services efficiently and responsibly.”

Through the discussions thus far, we’ve already heard about declining sales tax revenue — a turn against a previous trend covering multiple years.

We also know there are concerns with Emergency Services, in particular the closure of Tar Heel and the independent nonprofit corporation that contracts with the county in Elizabethtown. Revenue from call volume has declined.

And employee benefits for county workers are increasing.

Those are tough hurdles.

The county tax rate rests at 82 cents per $100 valuation, and commissioners on both sides of the political aisle have at times in recent months expressed firm commitment to not raising it. We expect no change in their stance, based in part on Republicans holding a 5-4 advantage.

There is some good news on the revenue front. The report last week noted a 3.1 percent increase in the property tax base. “Approximately 75 percent of increase can be attributed to Smithfield expansion,” the report said.

Department requests for adding personnel, if all are approved, would tack on nearly half a million dollars to the budget. We’ve seen the list, and there’s not a single one that isn’t important to its respective department.

Every facet of the budget is important. So it’s incumbent on the citizenry to be engaged.

Schools closed that still need money for upkeep, beavers devaluing property, helping White Lake remain a tourist attraction and revenue generator, county employee raises — all are legitimate concerns. We need to find flood solutions to help the people of areas like Kelly, Bladenboro, White Oak and Clarkton, too.

These efforts can be costly. And anyone with questions on the commissioners’ direction on these or other matters will have the opportunity at the public hearing for the budget.

Your voice is needed.