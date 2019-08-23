Excitement in the face of a child is priceless.

Be it a birthday, Christmas, a grandparent’s arrival or moment to spoil them, our children can capture our hearts in a moment’s notice. The eyes begin to light up, a smile creases between soft cheeks and we soak in the moment for all its worth.

This happens a lot in our schools. It could be when that trusted bus driver swings open the door early in the morning, or the principal stands curbside to wave and greet child and parent alike.

Most often, however, it is the teachers who see it. The light bulb moments, if you will. Teachers are the backbone of our school systems, in it to help the children far more than they are the paycheck or the long hours.

Everyone has appreciation for them.

All of the schools in Bladen County have resumed classes with the exception of one system — the biggest. The public schools return on Monday morning.

What all of us need to remember is the role we have in education. There are many, and they’re not limited to those on the campuses.

Education truly is a community effort. We easily recognize the key players as the students, parents and teachers, but those are not the boundaries.

Engagement by the student is paramount. What happens around them fuels that drive, from the environment at home to what happens throughout the school campus as set up by administrators there and in the district office.

Each school throughout Bladen County also needs its core of volunteers. These don’t have to be adults with children or grandchildren in the school; in fact, it’s a stronger school then they are not, for parents and grandparents should already be involved.

Volunteers can pitch in for any number of things: extracurricular activities, testing proctors, offering goodies without it being a special holiday, guest speakers, field trip chaperones — whatever a school, namely the principal, may suddenly and unexpectedly need.

Already doing that? Great! Can a friend be recruited to come along?

It’s that simple.

Come Monday, we’re going to see the big yellows rolling down the highways. We need to remember our rules of the road, giving them their space and relinquishing our “hurry up” mode when we see them.

We’ve come to that special time of year, a chance at newness. At the Bladen Journal, with sponsorship support from Smithfield Foods, Hilton Auction and Realty, and Farm Bureau Insurance, we’ve introduced a new feature on Page 3 every publication.

Our goal this year is to be at every school, both public and private. All have wonderful stories for us to tell.

We encourage everyone to find a place and choose to be involved. Let’s create solutions in education together.

The community of learning environments needs all of us.