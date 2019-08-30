Three more weeks remain, but for the majority of us, this weekend is the accepted end of summer.

Labor Day weekend.

Time for the last licks on the water, the big barbecue, and the three-day — or is it three and a half to four — weekend. Tuesday we settle into a grind of workweeks without universal holidays until it’s time to pull out the tree, put up the lights and start checking our list to see who’s naughty or nice.

Where did the last 15 weeks go? Seems like yesterday we were prepping for the Memorial Day weekend, making sure the graduation gifts were in order and awaiting a summer lineup of bands coming through Elizabethtown and White Lake.

Those that played were terrific! We even got a bonus concert thanks to a bunch of 9- and 10-year-old baseball players good enough to be the best in the state and earn a World Series trip to Louisiana.

Summer 2019 will be remembered for many things, and that among them for those involved. It was once in a lifetime.

We’re hopeful it will also be remembered as a summer that continued the positive trend for commerce. The negative talk from the Beltway about the Federal Reserve mixed with the dreaded “R” word rekindled memories of 11 years ago.

But last week we shared the news that Bladen County visitor spending in the latest numbers available were up. This was for 2018, the year our beloved natural asset of White Lake gave us the scare of a lifetime.

Honestly, we didn’t know what was going to happen with the lake. There is still rightful concern, but Bladen County topped $40 million in visitor spending for the second year anyway and continued a trend of increasing every year since the 2009 drop-off.

This year there was no spring scare, only valid concerns about the water level. So we’re hopeful for good news when sales tax receipts start to come in over the fall months. County finance folks get those on about a three-month delay; in September we’ll know how June went, for example.

These numbers are important, and certainly they’re not all tied to the lake. We’ve got great attractions elsewhere in the county, such as Lu Mil Vineyard and the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery to name just a couple. Downtown Elizabethtown, which by the way will be bustling with sidewalk sale shoppers today, Saturday and Monday, is quite vibrant with a little something for everyone.

The 2018 visitor and tourism spending saved taxpayers about $112 each. Safe to say we might not have seen that money directly, but if offered on the street this weekend we’d gladly accept.

We hope the last licks of summer bring a nice boost for Bladen County merchants.

And here’s to hoping everyone has a safe holiday weekend.