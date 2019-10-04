They’ve come and gone through the years, the prognosticators unfailingly telling anyone who will listen that newspapers are going to disappear.

A fair number are well respected, too. Our favorite is attributed to Ted Turner, the noted philanthropist and media kingpin who founded CNN. His prediction came about 1983, saying within 10 years newspapers would be obsolete.

To put the timeframe into perspective, cable superstations were burgeoning including his WTBS, the untested concept of an all-sports cable channel called ESPN was nothing more than a toddler birthed in 1979 and the word internet wasn’t in anyone’s vocabulary.

The Bladen Journal traces to the 19th century, it’s 2019, and we’re not going anywhere anytime soon. Reports to the contrary are false.

Welcome to National Newspaper Week, which launches Sunday and runs through Oct. 12.

Our work today is read by more people than ever before. While some believe the internet is the death of newspapers, it in fact has grown the audience. Tens of thousands monthly and nearly 1 million annually read the Bladen Journal and BladenJournal.com.

We’re a trusted source of news and information for Bladen County, a fact that hasn’t changed since radio joined the media world, much less television and the internet.

We will gladly share what everyone already knows — we’ve changed. Oh, yes, and then some. The internet was part of it, but anyone taking a gander at our pages on microfilm at the Bladen County Public Library will cleanly see it in print as well.

Our industry is very similar to any other in making business decisions and getting enhancements by advances in technology. We turn a profit, we find the best ways to deliver our product, we search and use efficiencies, and we keep doing what residents of this county expect — get the news, tell it with fairness, and stay strong as a business partner in the community.

The internet’s greatest contribution to us, arguably, is the ability to report from anywhere at any time. Going back to the office is a choice, not a necessity.

Advertisers can be instantly attached with any story online in addition to their place in print. Their options are practically boundless.

We’re available 24/7/365 at BladenJournal.com, and an annual print subscription that is essentially half the newsstand price will put this newspaper in your mailbox every Tuesday and Friday. Generations have changed, but there’s still a connection for the feel of our print product in a reader’s hands.

What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the readers. We hang our hat on the quality of our service as a news and advertising source, and the connection to our community.

Our value continues to rise.

On the occasion of National Newspaper Week, and every day throughout the year, we offer a sincere thank you to our readers and advertisers. You are the Bladen Journal.