Editorial: Generosity of our people overflows, helps others

One by one we called as many as we could, as much as the generous donations allowed.

We wish it could have been all of them.

The Empty Stocking Fund, a longtime tradition at Christmas in Bladen County, has completed another successful run. Had we helped just one family, it would have been a success.

Our community helped dozens, with donations that exceeded $10,000 for the first time since 2015. And this was just one of the many endeavors that have been ongoing this holiday season. There are a number of them, from churches and civic groups helping to a fair share working with the Department of Social Services as we did.

The Empty Stocking Fund helps children under the age of 18. Many families, we can attest after seeing applicaitons, are still recovering from three hurricanes in 35 months. Others have experienced job loss or other unexpected turns, and some are just trying to take care of the young and old in their families.

A message from those helped to those who gave was simple. “Thank you” they said, over and over. “This is a blessing,” they said.

We didn’t hear recipients ask how much. Rather, they were simply gracious and grateful.

Yes, Bladen County people helping Bladen County people is a blessing.

We know the following are people our readers know, and we would ask everyone to be intentional to share a word of thanks or encouragement. They shared with others, and the children of our county will smile.

The Empty Stocking Fund is grateful to families and individuals: Donald and Shirley Worsley; Teressa Watts; Hilda and Billy Kinlaw, in memory of Lisa Newman and Richard Kinlaw; Cephus Beatty; Joseph Cain, in honor of the annual Cain Family Dinner; Leslie Johnson; Charles and Catherine DeVane; Lisa, Betty, Chris, Phillip, Cleo, Misty and family in memory of Ja-Quan McKiver, George McKiver and Virgie McKiver; Richard and Laurie Smith; Stanley and Julie Sasser; Paul and Elizabeth Albritton; and Julia and Terry Cox.

Civic organizations came to see us: Wayne Dove and the Classic Cruisers Car Club, the Clarkton Lions Club, and from Elizabethtown the Rotary, Optimists and Jaycees.

Businesses shared, to include Star Telephone and SP Tech.

Houses of worship shared blessings, coming in the names of Trinity United Methodist Church Men’s Club, Bethlehem United Methodist Women, Beth Car Presbyterian Church, the Beth Car Presbyterian Adult Sunday School Class, Hilda Smith and Beth Car Woman’s Circle, Carvers Creek UMW

All gave something, and as a result there are and will be big smiles around Bladen County.

The Bladen Journal extends sincere thanks to Jill Sampson and the staff at the Department of Social Services, and to Ricky Leinwand and his staff at Leinwand’s. The Empty Stocking Fund doesn’t happen without these folks.

And it doesn’t happen without the benevolence of others.

From our family at the newspaper to yours, we say “Thanks!” and wish all a very “Merry Christmas!”