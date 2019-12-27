One year later, we pause at the end of a political year in Bladen County unlike any other — and perhaps before another even more unique — and ponder the simplest of questions.

What’s changed? The short answer is very little. The important answer is a year ago we had no confidence in the election process in Bladen County, and today after a year of various actions in Raleigh and here, the quest still comes up empty.

On the last Friday of 2018, in this space, we wondered what truly happened in the weeks leading up to the November election. Truth was limited to those closest to the transgressions.

By the legal standard, we still don’t know. The court of public opinion is different.

There have been 11 arrests, for which there have been no convictions. At last word, the Wake County district attorney said multiple investigations were still open. Four months later, there’s been no other arrests, no other words to offer steps in the process.

The state Board of Elections was due to be reseated and has, and the Bladen County panel was fully cleansed by choice. Gradually, the state board approved four new members and the governor appointed a chairwoman.

Their pledge to us was fairness and transparency in the election process. They told us they wouldn’t make choices according to their political party. They told us they would follow election law in all matters as best they were able, and in many cases they have made decisions that revealed how poorly the law was previously followed.

But the group is embattled. Two of the five have twice been brought before the state board on complaints, including the chairwoman and the one most outspoken in meetings.

The only thing we learned in those two instances is a high-priced lawyer — himself embroiled in controversy when in October he exited a respectable university counsel position — is all that is needed to dodge accusations. There was nothing wrong with actions of a quasi-judicial board hearing the case, or how the Bladen County election board members were represented.

There is something wrong with the fact neither of the accused ever answered the simplest of questions: Did you do it? Did you know it was wrong? Did you, after being appointed and with a strong opinion about previous board members’ behavior, believe there were any expectations on your actions in public upon appointment?

Nobody has been punished for what happened in 2018 causing a new election to take place, and there’s a primary nine weeks from Tuesday. The board brought in to restore confidence in Bladen County elections has instead raised questions about its integrity.

Those accused had a chance to be heard in Raleigh, to put a hand on the Bible and clear their names. Instead, like the ringleader of the absentee ballot harvesting scheme in February, each lawyered up.

One year later, the quest for confidence in Bladen County elections still comes up empty.