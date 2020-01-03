Eight weeks from Tuesday, we’re going to the polls for the primaries. We urge everyone to do homework for each race.

One that won’t get the lion’s share of attention but is no less important impacts Bladen County’s children. There will be more attention — and honestly, already has been — than we can stand for the presidential race. It won’t be long before the same will be said of the races for governor and Thom Tillis’ seat in the Senate.

Our television commercial breaks will be filled. Ditto for the ads trailing through our electronic devices.

But we’ll point to the race for state schools superintendent with the advice, “Pay attention!”

Mark Johnson isn’t running for re-election. He is gunning for the lieutenant governor’s seat.

This race is important because people do not read very well. And that is to include adults and students. A significant number can make out the words, but they struggle with the meaning — or they begin, have a preconceived notion, and move so fast across the print that the true meaning is lost.

Fixing the problem starts in grade school.

Last month’s bombshell from Johnson has been refuted by the state school board he has regularly feuded with since his term began three years ago. He said 70,000 third-graders have been wrongly promoted since 2014, having failed to meet mandated reading requirements.

He said the state board and former staff members of the Department of Public Instruction worked around and gutted the Read to Achieve program lawmakers approved in 2012. Eric Davis, the chairman of the state board, said lawmakers would have taken action if that were true.

Choose which side to believe, and then tack on the report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Our state’s fourth-graders performed worse between 2017 and 2019 than they did before Read to Achieve. We’re not saying they were wrongly promoted, but we are saying there is a problem. As a whole only 55.9 percent of third-graders are reading at grade level — down from 60.2 percent in 2013-14.

It’s 52 percent for first grade and 56 percent for second grade.

That’s basically one of every two. And how many of us routinely see youngsters this age or less with an electronic device in hand, be it theirs or belonging to a parent?

In a technology age where every kid is introduced to a computer — and really, that’s what our cellphones are today — nearly from the time they are able to walk and speak, it is a head-scratcher that formative reading skills are lagging. And quite badly at that. It is opportunity lost.

Two Republicans and five Democrats want your vote on March 3 so they can be the next state superintendent. That role by itself won’t fix our youngsters’ reading problems, but it’s a key part of the equation.

So is what happens at home.