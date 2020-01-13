Editorial: We’re all in for the fight being waged on addiction

As they’ve met regularly, the Bladen County Opioid Task Force has been trying to deliver assistance to the epidemic that has swept across not only this county but also the country.

They’ll meet Tuesday under a new title, but with purpose mostly the same. The Bladen County Substance Abuse Task Force was already concerned with any kind of addiction long before its name changed last week.

The men and women in the room — led by program coordinator Dr. Cathy Gantz and spearheaded from among the county commissioners since inception by Charles Ray Peterson — come from varied backgrounds. There are clergy, health professionals, lawmen, workers in the addiction recovery field, media — and yes, the group has been visited by parents of children who are trying to turn in any direction available to get those they love the help they desperately need.

This isn’t easy. If it were, the golden answer would have already been provided from someone among the two or three dozen who gather, pray, take in knowledge and offer suggestions.

What this group has found is a complex problem. Addiction comes in several forms, and its causes are rooted in varied explanations.

One solution does not fit all. One form of assistance does not meet the needs of all.

And there are a number of drugs at work. It is not surprising to hear a story that involves one victim of addiction and more than one drug at play.

A study published this month says the number of alcohol-related deaths more than doubled between 1999 and 2017. In the last year of that study, alcohol was linked to more deaths than all overdoses.

In Bladen County, there are no meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous. The task force meeting Tuesday may soon have that changed; AA was among the items mentioned in the release last week announcing a name change.

Also expected is, at a minimum, a first draft of the county’s strategic plan from the task force. A consultant has worked with the group since late last summer, holding meetings, getting out surveys and putting together a summary of what people say and what the statistics mean.

Or at least, what they seem to mean.

We were disappointed in responses to gain information. Demographics represented in the surveys are not a reflection of the demographics we see daily in Bladen County.

By some measure, the plan will need to account for that.

Talking about the addiction problems of Bladen County won’t make it go away, nor will crafting the latest and greatest in a plan. That’s the easy part.

The challenge is a call to action, from the plan to the members of the task force to the community.

There are a lot of victims to reach.

We hope everyone will find a place to be engaged, to want to help, to join in the fight against addiction.