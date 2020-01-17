Editorial: Day of reckoning for teacher raises is intrinsically linked to Nov. 3

Bladen County’s bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other public school employees won’t be getting any raise in pay. Neither will the workers at Bladen Community College.

All were tied to the battle between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers who on Tuesday tried to override one of his vetoes. The vote on Senate Bill 354 was 28-21, and to no surprise from the chasm that is the political environment of 2020, those numbers reflected a straight party-line decision.

Had one Democrat crossed the aisle, hundreds in Bladen County would have seen their pay increase by 3.9 percent.

For an employee making $25,000, that’s nearly $1,000. Cooper’s budget, with an 8.5 percent raise, would have given that same employee more than $2,100.

The devil is in the details, and there is much more to this. Corporate tax cuts are a major element for the blue side; there are some incremental increases that would have come along behind that 3.9 percent from the red side. Teachers due salary step increases have gotten those.

The educators have a long history with Democrats, and plenty of them are willing to stand alongside in the all-or-nothing strategy. Republican Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger chided his colleagues, saying, “It’s my hope that, at some point, we will find a single Democrat that will stiffen their spine and stand up.”

They believe they have. Sen. Gladys Robinson said Democrats showed their respect for teachers “to the tune that you deserve.”

All or nothing.

Depending on the colored tint of lens upon which this teacher pay battle is viewed or perceived, Republicans have been increasing money for education to include teacher pay for some time now. No doubt, it is not where Democrats and our classroom leaders believe it should be and plenty quibble with the assertion it has even been raised.

Berger said every pay raise offer has been rejected by Democrats, and every pay raise passed has been vetoed by Cooper. The Grand Old Party, he said, is in turn blamed.

A Johnston County Republican, Sen. Rick Horner, said the money is “in the bag. Take it and come back, see if you can get more.”

That’s a practical strategy that makes sense, especially if Democrats are willing to gamble on themselves. All 170 seats in the General Assembly are up for election this fall. If Republicans have done so badly, surely Democrats will regain power like they had for 140 years after Reconstruction up until a decade ago.

That’d be 3.9 percent off the backs of Republicans, and certainly something much greater from Democrats. That’s the real all or nothing for all of our Bladen County bus drivers, cafeteria workers and the good folks at the community college.

Bladen County could have used the economic infusion. Senate Democrats rejected it for us.

We’ll know how voters feel come Nov. 3.