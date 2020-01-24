Agnes McCall hasn’t sought any kind of spotlight.

No doubt, she’s as deserving as anyone in Bladen County. The assistant director for the public library system has helped thousands of us over the last four-plus decades, and Tuesday night she was honored for her service.

While the occasion was the usual ceremonial milestone recognitions — the county does these monthly as warranted, honoring five-year increments — McCall’s benchmark is a bit more. We checked with county officials to see if her length of service was the longest active among county employees.

What we found out in response was that records were checked as far back as possible, and that meant 1960, and nobody before her had reached the 40-year mark. A retirement following 37 years in 2010 was the next longest.

Congratulations, a token gift and plaque, and some cake were certainly within protocol on Tuesday night. More would have been just fine, too, given the accomplishment.

McCall’s tenure can literally be traced to the Great Depression, even though she’s a fairly youthful 64 years old. She came to the library first in 1976 through the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act, which is considered an extension of the Works Progress Administration program of the 1930s.

McCall certainly wasn’t around when President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Secretary of Commerce Harry Hopkins founded the WPA in 1935. But she had just finished getting through the early years of school integration when President Richard M. Nixon signed for CETA in 1973.

In the programs, workers were trained and provided jobs in public service.

Those federal program opportunities enabled McCall to get a foot in the door at the library. When we step inside off Cypress Street today, we share in the benefit of those programs as well through the outstanding efforts she’s been giving us while as many library directors in her time — eight — have served there as have presidents in the White House.

That’s a lot of administrations.

Yet, McCall keeps to her duties and enjoys her work. She’ll laugh and not dispute that she fulfills the stereotypical librarian, a quiet person who enjoys cataloguing and helping others.

There was a time in days gone by that people working three, four and sometimes even five decades wasn’t such a rarity. They were celebrated and feted just the same, and at some point drifted into retirement.

In this 21st century, more people seem to find the ability to finish their work careers at earlier ages, or even have two careers of multiple decades each.

McCall figures her last day at the Bladen County Public Library is coming in about two years.

We offer our sincere and most hearty congratulations to Agnes McCall. Hers is a remarkable tenure of service, one for which we believe sets a fine example to all generations.

Her work makes Bladen County a better place.