Editorial: Impact of decision on Bladen County will be significant

Bladen County’s economy is in the crosshairs of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week.

At long last following months of briefs filings, delays and uncertainty, the court is scheduled to hear the case of “Joyce McKiver v. Murphy-Brown, LLC” and multiple related appeals from jury verdicts and damage awards in hog farm nuisance litigation. Senior U.S. District Judge Earl Britt, a now 88-year-old from Robeson County appointed to the bench in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter, presided over the McKiver case and three of four others.

The impact on us is clear. Our county’s hog production is annually either 11th or 12th in the United States, third to Duplin (first) and Sampson (second) counties in North Carolina where the industry is valued at $13 billion and provides 43,000 jobs. By virtue of a number of ancillary extensions, a verdict that keeps Britt’s rulings in place will be crippling beyond the farms named in the lawsuits, hitting those with jobs associated with hog farming as well as places where those folks spent their hard-earned paychecks.

Whether more lawsuits would be forthcoming, and thus more hog farms shuttered, is unclear. The meticulous effort of lawyer Michael Kaeske and those invested in backing him to cherry-pick residents for upward of 26 cases has checked all the boxes for favorability; then Britt presided four times.

What we’ve seen play out starts with Britt denying a request to send urban jurors from Raleigh to rural eastern North Carolina farms to see first-hand how an operation works. There were other moves by Britt that lawyers for Smithfield Foods, the parent company of Murphy-Brown, have also questioned.

When the judge was sidelined for the last case and the Honorable David Faber of West Virginia stepped in, Kaeske’s similar request for punitive damage claims was tossed for lack of evidence. The result? Eight defendants in that case got a total of $102,400, with four of them only getting a hundred bucks each.

Including that case, five of five juries have sided with plaintiffs. Their awards before state punitive damage law kicks in are $549,772,400.

We’re about to learn something about the handling of the cases by the judges. Bladen County’s economy could get a favorable answer, or we may see appeal to a higher court.

Keep in mind, the cases are muddled greatly by insurance. Farmers have insurance just as does Murphy-Brown and Smithfield Foods, who employ strict contracts with the farmers. Eleven insurance companies of Murphy-Brown are named defendants in a case filed in North Carolina Business Court.

They don’t believe they should pay, citing hog waste as an ordinary pollution of Murphy-Brown’s waste management practice. Further, if there is a payment they say it should first come from “other insurance” clauses.

Thus, incentive for Smithfield to settle with plaintiffs is lessened. Our focus, including for non-farmers, for impact on Bladen County’s economy is heightened.