Voices of the people were heard, and judges have silenced them.

When Toby Hampson, Allegra Collins or John Arrowood have to pick up medicine, or perhaps tickets at the box office for theaters and plays, how do they manage to do it? How do things go at the driver’s license office, or if they should want a U.S. passport?

If they fly domestically, did they go through the steps required by the state’s law for Real ID?

Those three judges for the N.C. Appeals Court were unanimous in ruling Tuesday the voter identification law that won support from 55 percent of voters in 2018 was flawed by “discriminatory intent.” They said it should have been blocked months ago.

We disagree, just as we did when a federal judge granted a request by the state NAACP and local chapters to block the requirement from being imposed for the March 3 primary that is already under way with early voting.

North Carolinians who gave bipartisan approval to have a voter ID law for this year’s election cycle and beyond have been shut down by an Obama-appointed judge and three Democrats who serve at the will of voters — though none of them will be on the ballot Nov. 3.

The N.C. Institute for Constitutional Law said the court “relied on the legislature’s history with this voter ID law and past voter ID laws to conclude the General Assembly was motivated by discriminatory intent rather than the constitutional amendment’s directive that the General Assembly pass voter ID laws.”

Jeanette Doran, the institute’s president and general counsel added, “If the courts always look back to previous attempts to pass voter ID laws and say that because those were unconstitutional so is this one, no voter ID law will ever survive a legal challenge. That subverts the will of the voters. People should be troubled by that.”

We are. And it’s why in so many, and practically all, court cases potential jurors are asked questions related to a bias, or knowledge of the case and the ability to remain neutral in deciding its merits.

We’re human, and so are these honorable judges. The “D” linked to Judge Loretta Biggs’ presidential appointment, as well as to the names of Hampson, Collins and Arrowood, is an elephant in the room where Lady Justice holds a balance, a sword and is blindfolded.

No law should be discriminatory. But on this topic, legal challenges have been presented, lawmakers have returned to the drawing board multiple times, and barriers have been torn down for issues such as cost and kinds allowed. Has any potential law ever been given so many compromises?

Yet North Carolina still isn’t joining the supermajority of states that require photo identification to vote. Not to mention, in all 50 states, presenting photo ID is an act required to obtain just about anything of value.

Our elections are priceless.

So are the voices of the people.