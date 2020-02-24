Editorial: Hall of Famer’s impact stretches from the court to the classroom

Sharon McDowell gave the suggestion a thought, and then reflected.

The pride of Elizabethtown was inducted into the Hall of Fame at UNC Wilmington on Saturday. She played women’s basketball between 1984 and 1988, when Title IX was just beginning to have a significant impact on young girls across the country.

It had been signed in 1972 by President Richard Nixon. Before it, women’s athletics in colleges were either nonexistent or, quite frankly, kind of all over the place. The NCAA didn’t have a women’s basketball championship until 1982; the men have played for a title since 1939.

“I see that women have a lot of opportunities that we didn’t have whenever I was coming through,” McDowell said. “Just seeing that women are getting some of the publicity, that men normally get, so we’re being recognized a little bit more — that’s pretty good.”

McDowell was one of the best to ever go through East Bladen High School, back when the Cougars were the mascot and home games were along U.S. 701. Among several offers, she turned to UNC Wilmington. What might be taken for granted almost four decades after she started high school is that UNCW’s program wasn’t even 10 years old when she was recruited.

The Seahawks started playing in 1973. Spend some time with the alumni of those 1970s teams and they’ll share stories that show how polar-opposite things were compared to today’s program, or even today’s youth travel ball programs.

Eventually, the teeth in the law of Title IX tightened. Present-day players like UNCW standout Lacey Suggs and walk-on teammate Abby Ward are beneficiaries, as are all players across the college landscape.

McDowell benefitted, too. She got a full scholarship over four years, earned a degree, and taught generations behind her for more than 30 years. She’s still teaching today.

McDowell is not sure where her college life would have been without UNCW’s offer. She is, however, confident her grandparents were going to make it happen.

But she admits, “It would have been a little tougher.”

Title IX was a landmark decision. Not all of the “good ol’ boys” were happy about it. Plenty of women weren’t sure of what to make of it, if it indeed would do as intended.

Two years shy of its 50th anniversary, a young lady from Elizabethtown who left an indelible mark at UNC Wilmington while playing basketball took her place in its Hall of Fame.

We like to believe that, while important as that is, her teaching career of 30-plus years for the students of Bladen County at East Arcadia School and at Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy is leaving an even greater impact.

Back then, she got an opportunity. Today, she’s making the most of it.

And that makes Bladen County a better place.