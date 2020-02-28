Super Tuesday is around the weekend corner, and we’re hoping Bladen County responds well.

Through Wednesday, more than 2,100 in the county had used either the early one-stop voting method or absentee-by-mail to make their choices. Bladen County has just shy of 22,000 registered voters, about half of which are Democrats and the other half split between unaffiliated and Republican.

Just what is a Super Tuesday? It’s not just because we have the primary in North Carolina — we’re not super just for that.

We are, however, one of 13 states and the American Samoa Democratic Caucuses that are holding primaries on this date. South Carolina holds its Democratic primary on Saturday; already in the books are the Iowa caucuses (sort of), the New Hampshire primary and the Nevada Democratic caucuses.

There’s a heavy rush here in March, with two more next weekend and six on March 10. They will stretch to June, by which time we’ll have long figured out the national landscape.

We’ve long advocated for voter participation. It’s a principle this country was founded upon, many of us able to well remember history lessons in school about this new country’s unhappiness with England in the 1700s.

Representation was everything, and rightfully so.

And so the world’s greatest Constitution and the Bill of Rights have brought us along for more than 200 years. We’re far from perfect, but we’re certainly better than most and the envy of hundreds of countries around the world.

Capturing the attention of many in and beyond Bladen County is the Democrats’ shouting matches as the party tries to get a candidate capable of beating Republican President Donald Trump. In this election cycle that climaxes Nov. 3 we’re also going to pick a U.S. senator, our representative for the U.S. House from District 7, this state’s governor and members of the General Assembly.

Depending on your party, many choices are now in the primary.

There are also four contested races specific to Bladen County. Come November, we’ll have a chance to name six of the nine county commissioners among other races.

We all want a better place. Sometimes, that place is viewed the same by different individuals but because of contrasting ideas on how to get there, we have to mark our ballots.

Our democracy solves the differences of opinion. That’s the beauty of Election Day.

Or in this case, our state’s primaries.

Evening newscasts jammed with commercials for candidates are about to take a break. Come Tuesday, those of us who have not can go to the polls between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. and let our voice be heard.

This is part of why we wanted independence. This is part of what makes us great.

Do your part, and vote on Tuesday.