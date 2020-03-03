When we awaken Wednesday morning, what will it all look like?

Our political landscape goes through the ringer today one final time for this Super Tuesday primary. North Carolina is a key battleground state, where President Trump thought enough of it to come Monday, and where a slew of Democrats hopeful of toppling him from office in November have come calling in the last week.

Significant money from near and far is being poured into a number of races. This one means a lot. It’s a presidential year election, with our top state offices and the General Assembly at stake.

In the last six weeks, it’s been easy to believe that a lot of people care. We’ve seen the rallies flush with fervor in our state and in others. In Bladen County, the down-ballot races that are so crucial to our concerns have some competition in today’s primary and will include more in November. Signs are everywhere.

We’re hopeful for strong turnout today. It’s our chance to have a voice in who governs us. Our right to vote is one of the most sacred values we have living in America, one that we should never take for granted.

We killed to gain our independence, and we still defend our nation’s borders today for the rights and privileges that come with being a U.S. citizen. Our system is no more perfect than any other, for all are flawed in some manner, but we proudly proclaim it is the best on the planet.

When we make our choices today, we’re going to be giving our nod of approval for people to represent us and our interests. We’re going to understand that they are in place to work for us, not themselves or any other groups even to include their parties.

Sadly, that last part is a tough one. Too many pander to special interests, or the will and wants of the party as a whole. We favor more independent thinkers, those who represent the constituents casting the ballots.

Should they fail, we are right to call them out and let them know.

Similarly, when they do well, we are obliged to acknowledge that, too. And that goes toward both sides of the political aisle.

Sadly, that last part is another tough one.

So what will it look like Wednesday, with all the smoke cleared and the November ballot taking shape? Will we have reason to believe we’re better than today? And will we be ready to turn down the volume, to listen to our rivals as well as those who think like us?

We all want something better. We’ve got varying ideas on how to get there.

This was just the warm up.

Election Day is eight months away.