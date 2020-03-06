More than 100 years ago, in 1913 to be exact, there was a parade in Washington, D.C., on March 3. The participants were women, all of whom wanted to vote.

Strange as it may sound today, they could not. And there were a few other things they were not permitted to do either.

We’ve come a long way since then. In fact, on March 3 of this year in North Carolina, we headed to the polls to cast a vote in the Super Tuesday primaries.

In the Old North State, there were nearly 3.6 million women registered to vote — about 600,000 more than men. A hundred years ago, who could have imagined?

Our history is filled with remarkable accomplishments by women, and they’re being celebrated all month. It is Women’s History Month, a time so proclaimed by many including our governor.

That parade up in D.C. was quite a show. There were more than 5,000 in it, with floats, bands and mounted brigades. It was another seven years before Congress ratified the 19th amendment.

But our history here started long before that. If we wish to go way back, Virginia Dare was the first English child born in what was known as the New World in 1587.

Penelope Barker led the Edenton Tea Party in 1774. Everyone talks about the bash in Boston, but there were 51 ladies here who took action against British taxation of East Indian tea.

Harriet Jacobs is among the most famous from the 1800s. She escaped to her free grandmother’s attic for seven years before going on to New York and writing “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl.”

Not far down the road, Clinton’s Abigail Carter invented the overalls made famous by railroad engineers, also in the 1800s.

Isabella Cannon in 1977 became the first woman elected mayor of a major North Carolina city when Raleigh voters made her their choice. By the end of the century, Elaine Marshall had become the first woman elected secretary of state.

Bev Purdue took it a step further four years later, winning election as lieutenant governor and in 2008 became the state’s first female governor. In 2015, Greensboro native Loretta Lynch became the first black woman named attorney general in the United States.

And these are but just a handful in our history. From Maya Angelou to Kay Yow, across a broad array of interests, women have made impacts and helped make this great state a wonderful place to call home.

They have had vision, and they have shown perseverance. They’ve been leaders when we needed it most.

Our state’s history is filled with women who have gained fame, but just as important, there have been millions who did the ordinary things of everyday life. All have contributed to our quality of life.

We pause today to offer our heartfelt thanks, and to share in celebrating Women’s History Month.