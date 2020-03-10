Editorial: Endless litigation wearing out North Carolina

Dizzying. We need a scorecard to keep up.

Actually, that’ll get complicated. Let’s go digital, put it on a spreadsheet with color coding.

Another day in the Old North State, and another lawsuit has been filed related to politics. This one is central to Bladen County because without us — or more specifically, the 11 people facing criminal charges — it doesn’t happen.

First some background.

Nash County is the childhood home of Gov. Roy Cooper. It’s an area filled with farmland and good people who know how to do barbecue right. If only the young man had wanted to stay on the tobacco farm he worked as a youngster.

Cooper chose law school and ascended from our state’s attorney general to the governor’s office in the 2016 election cycle. The win wasn’t by much, a little over 10,000 out of more than 4.7 million votes cast, and he was involved in a lawsuit right off the bat when former Gov. Pat McCrory made claims of voter fraud.

Cooper has led our state to the courtroom repeatedly ever since. Republicans in the state legislature have been the backbone of those trips, primarily but not limited to their attempts to strip away his power.

The mantra is clear. If something is not liked, let’s go to court.

Everybody has taken notice. Which brings us to last week’s filing in Wake County.

Advance Carolina is a group that works to encourage black voters to make it to the polls, or if they are unable, to complete absentee by mail ballots.

Bladen County’s activities with absentee ballots in the November 2018 election cost a Baptist preacher from Charlotte a chance to help make laws inside the Beltway. The Rev. Mark Harris approved the hiring of a two-time convicted felon from Bladenboro to help his campaign, then watched his son crush him in testimony before a state panel. The hearing ended with Harris saying even he wasn’t sure about the legitimacy of the election.

Every lawmaker save for one — 169 of 170 in the General Assembly — and even Gov. Cooper agreed on a new law last year aimed at toughening the rules with absentee ballots. Advance Carolina says the limits on who can help someone fill out requests to obtain a ballot violate state constitutional protections.

How could 170 of 171 miss that?

Or, is this just another frivolous attempt to gain an injunction and stop what the duly elected people of this state deemed best?

We’ve already seen a judge stop the will of the people with the requirement to produce voter identification. That move timed out so that the just-completed Super Tuesday primaries would be free of the requirement.

Our state slapped itself in mud in 1984 and 1990 election cycles like nothing seen before or since by this generation. That awful time is getting a run for its infamy with this last decade of endless litigation.

We’re going to need a bigger spreadsheet.