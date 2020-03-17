Gravestones moved. A distinguished ridge running from grass to pavement to grass nearly the length of a football field.

And at some points, with a steep drop of several feet.

Heart breaking as it was to us tasked with writing a story, we cannot begin to imagine the anguish for those with loved ones in the Elizabethtown Cemetery in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence 18 months ago. How can comprehension of the ground moving begin even when so high above the Cape Fear River, much less considering whatever happened below the surface that we couldn’t see?

Our first stories told what we knew. It was what we didn’t know that would be so frustrating, that would make the process so agonizingly long, and that would lead to suggestions and ideas that never really gained traction.

Yet we should have known.

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, just doesn’t move quickly. We took on three hurricanes in 35 months, with Florence being the middle one, and anybody in Bladen County — just about, anyway — can tell you that the federal agency has a timeline like a sundial in the rain.

Mind you, this agency is needed, it is important and we duly appreciate all it does. But when even its workers say they try to encourage change to help citizens facing recovery in disasters, changes we objectively would say are user-friendly, it’s a tough group to handicap.

Today we give them praise.

For you see, the task of helping at the Elizabethtown Cemetery was extremely complex.

FEMA, in layman’s terms, puts things back like they were pre-storm condition. It is not insurance; that’s the payments we make to restore things fully. The federal agency gets them back working, and that certainly doesn’t mean brand spanking new.

For the cemetery, putting things back to pre-storm condition would be problematic. Another hurricane could undo whatever fix is made, and cause the situation to worsen.

Town leaders had many conversations, among them with experts who had dealt with similar experiences, regulatory agencies and other communities. Their help shaped some future conversations.

Encouraging throughout the process, according to the town manager, is that those with loved ones in the cemetery were patient and understanding of a unique situation. Whereas the job of Eddie Madden and his staff could have been even more extremely difficult, those families impacted were concerned and always hopeful for the best solution.

Friday we learned there’s $5.2 million to help with the fix, courtesy of FEMA and the state of North Carolina.

We echo the town, and surely the families, in extending a heartfelt thank you to the federal agency and the state.