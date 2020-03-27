Editorial: Adversity creates opportunities; what we do with that is up to us

Life disruption has soared. More may be coming. We haven’t seen the peak of the coronavirus in the U.S., much less North Carolina.

So what will we do?

First and foremost, for the immediate hours and days, do what the medical experts are telling us. Let’s all do our part.

Life won’t be normal as we knew it. It wouldn’t have been anyway. A veteran baseball coach once surmised, when asked about the rain that began to fall in the fourth or fifth inning, “You’ve got to play with the variables.”

“You’re talking about life aren’t you?” went the reply.

The wry grin that creased his weathered face spoke volumes without a word.

We first wrote in this space about the coronavirus the first week of February, now almost two months ago. What about two months from now? Where will we be with the pandemic?

For certain, there’s a lot scheduled between now and then. Leaders of various entities are trying to adjust and make plans. But in many cases, they simply can’t.

Our advice is to do as the coach said. If able, reschedule and include those most important segments in time. The virus has reminded us no days are given, and we should make the most of each.

To our friends at Bladen Community College, we encourage making sure graduation ceremonies happen. It may be unlikely for May 14, but there’s nothing wrong with having it later for those who wish to cross the stage.

We think of this occasion, and immediately begin to think of the person who may be the first in their family to do so. There is good in the pomp and circumstance of the exercise. And, oh by the way, families do gather on Father’s Day weekend.

To our friends at high schools, we’re as heart-broken as anyone for seniors. Proms and the Senior Night of athletics are just the tip of the iceberg for moments in time now in limbo.

Get creative! Think outside the box, remembering that the normal is gone and with its departure is the injection of new opportunity. If no spring sports games are played, we could bring all the teams and parents to the football stadium, parade and honor the athletes, maybe fire up a grill. Dance the night away afterward? Well … they could.

There are alternatives.

For communities with festivals planned, contact each other and your vendors — collectively generate the schedule to help everyone get in their fundraising. Muscling up on reschedule dates among each other isn’t likely to create a win-win.

We don’t have all the answers. But we do know, as bad as the coronavirus is wrecking our Bladen County economy, there needs to be some smart thinking to help everyone survive.

Adversity equals opportunity. What we do with that is up to us.