Editorial: Shameful actions in wake of virus are sad, but hardly of any surprise

Shameful as we see it, seizing upon the fears of others and taking advantage is happening left and right with the coronavirus pandemic.

This killer disease is terrible enough alone.

Others hopping aboard to create a disaster train goes directly against all the pleas for togetherness in the fight. We’re saddened by what is happening, though hardly surprised.

Two weeks ago, we relayed warnings from the federal and state offices for departments of justice. Scammers were taking advantage pretending to be health insurance companies, health experts, the government or people offering cure-all products or solutions to the virus. Phone scams were multiple, including trying to lock cellphones for ransom in bitcoins and taking “advance reservations” for a vaccine that doesn’t yet exist.

Last week, the Office of the U.S. Attorney General created a task force to address market manipulation, hoarding and price gouging.

Collectively, this hardly speaks of Americans coming together.

Closer to home, North Carolina’s Board of Elections and Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell got on the naughty list last week. They sent a letter to the governor and both chambers of the General Assembly seeking passage of election laws — 15 of them!

Their requests are under the guise of being temporary because of the pandemic. In reality, only two have “temporary” attached.

If Bell and the board has their way, we believe the Old North State would be at risk to join a handful of others enabling ballot harvesting, voter fraud and election rigging through expanded abilities in the way to vote by mail. We don’t agree with all 15 requests, and the shenanigans that put Bladen County into national headlines for the wrong reasons are just a small part of the argumentative points.

Let us be clear — we want all eligible North Carolinians to vote, and the ways they can now are expanded beyond our forefathers’ wildest dreams. All are not bad. There are valid reasons residents need an avenue such as absentee-by-mail ballots. Likewise, we know that each change from what was once everyone showing up on a Tuesday to mark their ballot opens another door for a chance to manipulate the election system.

The letter was sent as the state’s number of coronavirus cases was beginning to significantly multiply. In other words, as fear and panic for many was beginning to rapidly increase. Judge for yourself if that mirrors the strategy of scammers. And keep in mind, the legislature is out of session until at least April 28, the day before Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire.

This killer disease is terrible enough in and of itself. We didn’t need scammers coming along in its wake to take advantage of us, and we sure don’t need a state board or any other appointed or elected government body doing that either.