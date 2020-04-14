Each time we hear the phrase “children are our future,” we pause to agree and gently remind, “they are now.”

We need this proper mindset; if we are not moved to act now as much as we may be later, we will fail them. And that’s something Bladen County is more than equipped to prevent.

We have terrific resources in place for our children and their parents. Among them are our county Department of Social Services, our houses of faith, and the counselors and administrators in our schools.

Better still, we have a lot of friends and neighbors. Our community is a big part of the nurturing environment that extends from home and school.

Child Abuse Prevention Month started last week, and it runs throughout April. Here and across the country, we’ll see the blue pinwheels for prevention — sometimes planted by small hands on the grounds of special places, sometimes worn as lapel pins, other times sent through various forms of social media.

We lament the coronavirus will wipe out the annual march down Broad Street and the celebration at the courthouse this year. We hope the message still reaches everyone.

After all, we need to be aware all year rather than just this month or even one day for a special event, and find a place to help children. Even amid the virus, there are ways to get plugged in. We are all needed, during and after the virus.

This can be any number of ways, from donations to causes on their behalf to giving of one’s time and talent. Volunteers are needed in so many areas, from the nonprofits and civic organizations that support causes for children to the schools themselves.

Just pick up the phone, call one of them, and ask how to get plugged in.

The rewards can be priceless.

The smiles and laughter that our children bring to all of us is a big part of who we are as a community. We know that’s not always the case at home. There are tough situations, and many causes for why children become victims.

When they hurt, we all do.

Our responsibility is to have a layman’s understanding that enables us to detect possible abuses. State law requires us to act if we see something; our moral compass should be even better.

Society’s tide is tough to withstand, what with children themselves often becoming parents, with social media and the internet not having much of a filter. A child’s developing mind takes in a lot, and we as a community need to step forward with positive offerings.

We can’t wave a wand with a magic fix. But we can take steps, starting with awareness.

Yes, children are our future. And yes, they are now.