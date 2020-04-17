Millions are out of work, thousands have died, and yet even in these worst of times there are individuals who sicken us to no end.

Scammers.

We first wrote of them connected to the coronavirus about a week after what might be known as “shutdown Thursday,” the March 12 day when American sports and businesses began to react with suspensions and closures of activities. The state’s attorney general and the nation’s Department of Justice were each well aware, and we brought you the news.

It’s only gotten worse since. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Monday sent out an advisory, including an IRS notification related to the recent economic impact payments that began going out within the last week.

Without a doubt, there is a far greater majority of people in and outside of Bladen County who are doing great work during this time of crisis. They are going out of their way to help others, and millions are risking their lives through so many levels of health care and first response.

Our country is great, and there will always be more of us who want the best for our fellow Americans.

But for those who wish to bring harm, who wish to seize upon the misfortune of others, we loathe and detest them. Their evil ways are a detriment to us all.

Four words make up the 15th verse from the 20th chapter of Exodus, and also the 19th verse of the fifth chapter of Deuteronomy. “You shall not steal.”

Scammers aim to steal. They are intentional in thought and planning, with calculated assessments of potential victims.

Their processes are not necessarily new and out of the ordinary. They mostly prey upon a lack of intelligence, whether it be from the victim not being well-connected to society, the victim being older and having diminished capabilities, or a victim simply being gullible.

Keep in mind, there are many among us who are not rigidly on guard all the time against criminals. We want to take things at face value. We want to trust what comes before us.

While we should be able to, that’s just not always the case. We have to make good decisions. If we recognize we’re at risk to do that, we need to know good people we can get to help us.

Pay attention to the scam alerts. Whenever they come along, we print them in the county’s only newspaper and on our website BladenJournal.com — a trusted and reliable source of news and information since 1898.

There’s not an alert for each and every scam, mind you, but if it sounds too good to be true, check it out before acting or releasing any information. And remember, the government will never ever call, text, email or contact people through social media asking for personal bank account information. It does not happen.

Be smart — put the scammers out of work.