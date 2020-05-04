Editorial: His credibility was impeccable, a voice booming for the ‘little guy’

Friends and colleagues recalled with smiles and tears the life of Tony Rand throughout the weekend. The former state senator from Fayetteville died Friday while at his home in Blowing Rock.

We all should aspire to see his unique way with people and causes play out in whatever we do, to keep focus on what is really important.

Rand was the wise soul capable of defusing the ornery guard of an opponent or lighting a fire against him. His wisdom was immense, his charm infectious, creating an inner toolbox that few could match.

He smiled and joked, enjoying the presence of those around him. In Raleigh on Jones Street, it mattered not whether a Democrat like him or a Republican — just which chamber.

“He said, ‘Your enemy is not Democrat or Republican,’” former Republican Sen. Tom Apodaca of Hendersonville told the Charlotte Observer. “’Your enemy is the House.’ Truer words were never spoken.”

In the Senate, one of if not the most powerful positions are the chairman of the Senate Rules Committee. It represents the right hand of the president pro tem, determining whether legislation advances or dies. Rand held the position, and so did Apodaca, the latter taking notes from the man who knew “every parliamentary trick in the book.”

Former Gov. Jim Hunt, the beloved Democrat from Wilson, said Rand was a powerful supporter of public schools and raising teacher pay. Cited by colleagues as extremely clever at politics, the Garner native never took it too seriously, Hunt said. A punch line was never far from the conversation.

Dan Gerlach, the former leader of the Golden LEAF Foundation, posted a tweet saluting his good friend. He recalled the time he was hopping mad with lawmakers and Rand told him, “Gerlach, it’s a real burden being the smartest man in the world. You’ll never suffer from that burden.”

Former Gov. Mike Easley said Rand used his intellect and influence to help the “little guy.” In addition to his force for education, he championed business, criminal law and judicial litigation. He described Rand’s credibility as impeccable.

Battling throat cancer in his latter years, Rand was still fighting for others until the day he died. His former law partner, Randy Gregory, told longtime Fayetteville Observer columnist Bill Kirby Jr. that as recently as last week he was trying to get an inmate with multiple sclerosis to a halfway house amid worries about the coronavirus.

Close friend Lyndo Tippett said Rand was for anything good, and his priorities started at home.

Rand’s voice was distinct with Southern drawl, booming through any room he was capable of commanding with wit and charm.

Colleagues say he relished everything about the state Senate, from the way it operated to the relationships forged within its walls. And, they say, he never lost sight of why he was there.

Our environment of partisan politics could use more Tony Rands. Public servants like him don’t come around often enough.