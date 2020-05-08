Editorial: Appreciation of our nurses, and all that they do for us

“I solemnly pledge myself before God and in the presence of this assembly, to pass my life in purity and to practice my profession faithfully. I will abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous, and will not take or knowingly administer any harmful drug. I will do all in my power to maintain and elevate the standard of my profession, and will hold in confidence all personal matters committed to my keeping, and all family affairs coming to my knowledge in the practice of my calling. With loyalty will I endeavor to aid the physician in his work, as a ‘missioner of health’ I will dedicate myself to devoted service to human welfare.”

In this time of worldwide pandemic, we pause and offer sincere gratitude for the many nurses who are helping us get through.

National Nurses Week started Wednesday and will run through the middle of next week. Saying “thank you” seems small by comparison to all they do, to all that they face during this crisis. Truth is, we couldn’t thank them enough long before the coronavirus changed the world as we know it.

These women and men are incredibly skilled. They don’t possess unlimited powers or talents — angelic, if you will — but rather, they’ve been taught at fine institutions like Bladen Community College and East Carolina University among others. They’ve had instructors who helped develop and cultivate their critical thinking skills.

They learned what to ask and when. And they learned the times for being proactive and reactive.

They said the Florence Nightingale pledge. And they never forget it, carrying out the mission of the founder of their profession.

Compassion | Expertise | Trust is the theme for this year’s celebration. It wholly encompasses what we face and need not just in this pandemic but anytime we or our loved ones need care.

We’re encouraged by a fellow individual’s feeling for the situation. Nurses have understanding, real human interaction that in our high-tech world of faceless and touchless communication just seems to be missing.

Our nurses have proficiency to handle so many tasks associated with time in their care. They’re skilled, they gain experience daily, and we benefit.

Times of sickness can be downright scary, most particularly when we’re unsure of the why. It is unique that we can meet a nurse we’ve never seen before, have some understanding of their profession, and quickly develop confidence and belief they will help us.

They are not perfect and would never ask us to hold them on such a pedestal, for none of us are or should be. But in this world of hurt, theirs is a comfort we’ve truly come to expect in our time of great need.

It is difficult to imagine life without them, now or ever.

Nurses make this a better world, one patient at a time. And today, this week, and every day, we truly say “Thanks!”

