Editorial: Public health crisis demands transparency from everyone

Seemingly forever, it has remained a favorite of North Carolinians from Murphy to Manteo.

“The Andy Griffith Show” was 249 episodes stretching a golden age of television in its black-and-white infancy to reruns in this 21st century on devices Andy, Barney and Floyd could never have imagined. Its appeal remains both the comedic genius and the delivery of a message, the latter routinely ingrained in the Golden Rule.

The Feb. 26, 1962, episode closes with Andy quoting Sir Walter Scott: “Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive!”

His words climax the Mayberry Founders’ Day celebration, when a guest of honor is picked at random as he crosses the county line. What the good folks didn’t know was the high sheriff in the next county over had just run him out because of his pickpocketing ways. When ceremonially given a key to the city and shaking hands with everyone in response, he gets Barney’s keys — one to every business in town.

There’s been nothing funny about our dealings with the coronavirus. Call it the invisible enemy, or something like a thief in the night, the truth is there are a number of spots in the chain of knowledge that have left too many of us without information.

Why, it’s very origin is rooted in deceit.

Dr. Li Wenliang was reprimanded and silenced when he told his colleagues the mysterious new virus might be emerging. China tried to hide it, but things worsened — and the government responded with censorship, harassment of citizen journalists and the shutdown of news sites. Wenliang himself died from it.

Depending on the source of information, and how much is wanted, things are not a lot better in America. Beltway insiders are under fire for what they did and didn’t know in January and February, before the March explosion of event cancellations, unemployment, the stock market crash, and rigid government orders closing businesses and asking everyone to stay home.

Like the scab on our knee from childhood, journalists are picking away for how information has been received and delivered. Federal, state and county levels have all experienced issues, be it in actual truthfulness or just plain being consistent in advising the public about a public health crisis.

If only transparency could prevail.

Character Sheldon Davis, aka Mr. Thomas A. Moody and infamous Mayberry pickpocket, didn’t make it out of town with the loot. Too many people were missing their watches, and Andy and Barney did some research. At the county line upon first encounter, they simply didn’t know.

Too many of us haven’t known all we could have sooner about this virus. There clearly have been chances for us to know more.

We’re fighting a disease without a vaccine, and no promise one will be created. It is a public health crisis.

The public should know all it can.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}