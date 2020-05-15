Editorial: Mental health concerns need to be addressed during pandemic

White Lake was our original destination for this weekend, way back before the coronavirus flipped the world upside down.

There is no Water Festival this weekend; it’s in August, tentatively for now.

The residential resort community still isn’t a bad place to go, if you’re one of the fortunate to be included in the capacity limits. There’ll be sun, beautiful water, friends — all the things that lift our spirits.

Even if we can’t go there, we still need to find the right place. Whether we wish to admit it or not, there are facts from studies telling us outbreaks like this worldwide pandemic can be extremely stressful. Like other occurrences in our lives, everyone reacts differently.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that, in addition to the health concerns from the virus itself, the impact on mental and physical health can extend to fear and worry about the health of those close to us, changes in sleeping and eating patterns, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, worsening of chronic health problems, worsening of mental health conditions, and increased use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

Children and teens are particularly vulnerable to these impacts, as are older people with existing health conditions. Not to be overlooked are the first responders, like doctors and health-care providers.

We share some tips from the CDC today hoping that everyone will know they are not in any part of this alone. There are ways to get help.

All of us need to take a break from watching, reading or listening to news stories, and that is to include social media like Facebook, Twitter and the sort. There really is no part of our lives that is not affected by the virus.

Deep breaths, stretching and meditation are good ways to help your body. Eating healthy, well-balanced meals will fuel us. Exercise and plenty of sleep are vital each day, but especially now.

And it bears repeating, don’t turn to alcohol and drugs as an escape. That’s the last thing anyone needs to do.

Plan time that allows for unwinding, for gathering with friends. That can be virtual through Zoom or various other means, or it could be in groups of less than 10 with social distance. Talk to them, and be a good listener when it’s that time.

If anyone is, or knows someone who is, overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression or anxiety, try to get some help. Call 911, or the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990. Text TalkWithUs at 66746. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available at 800-799-7233. In North Carolina, call 211. All of these are available 24/7.

In Bladen County, available 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, call 910-872-6291.

The coronavirus pandemic is a tough time, no question about that. But others, particularly our friends, can be a great resource and strength.

Be safe!