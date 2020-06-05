Editorial: Disjointed school year dissolving into summer

School is out!

Again?

Granted, it’s going to be a matter of perspective on how a student, a parent or a teacher might see this disjointed year of academics. To say it is nothing like we’ve ever experienced before pretty well forgets that each and every school year is something new, something never done before.

COVID-19, indeed, is unique. Its threat led Gov. Roy Cooper in March to dismiss students for a couple of weeks beginning March 16, to later extend that to May, and eventually to prohibit the resumption of in-person classes at all.

Remote learning has been the new lexicon. Colleges long ago called it distance learning. We all now understand social distancing.

We’ve been getting educated — all of us, not just the children — at a rapid pace. Often, it changes.

Had our world not been flipped on its head by the coronavirus, public schools in Bladen County would have had an early dismissal today. Carefree days, summer jobs, family vacations, thoughts of the next grade or first time at college — all would be one significant step closer.

In many cases, they still are but with a bit of trepidation about what that might look like.

What we are sure of is this summer, dove-tailing on the spring, will be unlike the norm as well. Not only will some of our favorite spots have a different feel, if they’re even open, but youth will be on a different rhythm, too.

The “summer slide” is a term related to academics. It refers to students being out for the summer, and how their level of learning engagement during those months impacts what will happen the next year. Do they retain lessons taught, or need more review when classes resume and potentially fall behind peers?

Depending on each student and school’s rigor of remote learning, there’s the potential to tack on two-plus months to the equation.

Hence, is school out or out again?

We hope parents and educators have indulged in extensive communication these final weeks; if not, we encourage immediate action before everyone goes their way for a restful break.

The options for this summer are different. Many programs will be scaled back, others all together wiped out. The county’s Recreation & Parks Department is one example — no programs this summer.

County buildings haven’t yet opened, but when they do, our Bladen County Public Library system will be as important as ever. Perhaps it will be busy as ever, too.

The changes will often be viewed as a bit of adversity.

But as we’ve pointed out in this space before, adversity equals opportunity. For weeks, we’ve all dealt with variables that could not be imagined. More will come.

For our students basking in the days of “School’s out!” we have hope for a memorable summer of accomplishments — ever how new and different that may be.