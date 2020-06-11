Editorial: Congratulations Class of 2020! Our very best to you always

As for pomp, there will be a ceremony and it will be a splendid display.

The circumstances are just not what any of us could have imagined.

Welcome to Graduation 2020.

The 300-plus high school graduates in Bladen County are accorded our most sincere congratulations and well wishes. They were a unique bunch well before the coronavirus interrupted their senior year, causing all manner of changes as the final three months marched to a climax of cap, gown and diploma amid the familiar chords of “Pomp and Circumstance.”

The virus is real, and it’s a problem we’re dealing with, but it does not put our senior graduates in the back seat.

They’re front and center, deserving of every praise and adulation we can give them. For none of us can image what this group has experienced on the inside.

For years, perhaps since kindergarten but certainly as the high school grades ticked down to 10, to 11, and finally to 12, they’ve awaited this time of their lives with the greatest of anticipations. Some are the first in their family with a chance to cross such a stage. Others have earned incredible achievement, be it in academics or the many and varied extra-curricular activities that come with school.

At each school, be it Community Baptist, Paul R. Brown, West Bladen or East Bladen, they are knit together as the Class of 2020. They’ve had struggles internally, and they’ve had accomplishments externally that we’ve witnessed.

They are students who have learned, with teachers and administrators who wanted nothing but the best for them. Even when it meant some tough love was the best method.

Graduates have reached this time of their life because adults cared about them, wanted them to succeed and tried to lend a hand. They reached this time because they had something within them that would not submit to the adversities of adolescence, the challenges of the curriculum, or the grip of peer pressure tugging them away from the task at hand.

High school life isn’t always easy.

Our wish and encouragement for the Class of 2020 is that these will not be the best days of your lives. No matter what hills and valleys the road to this moment has brought, we certainly desire these days to be remembered fondly for their formative experiences. We sincerely hope that the greatest days of your lives are indeed ahead, that these 12 grades of schooling have given proper preparation for even more meaningful contributions to life.

Let us all focus squarely on the students in all of the graduation ceremonies, no matter what shape and form they are taking this year. Indeed, let us do that each and every year.

This is their time.

Congratulations, seniors! And our very best to you in the days ahead.